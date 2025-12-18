Silver Storm Orders La Parrilla Underground Mining Fleet and Ventilation System

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRS | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce the Company has placed orders for all critical equipment to support underground activities at the 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") located in Durango State, Mexico. This equipment includes underground mining equipment, development and production drills as well as ventilation system fans.

Figure 1 - Siton XTUW-4 Underground Scooptram (photo courtesy of Siton)

Highlights:

New underground mining equipment: A total of ten units consisting of scooptrams, trucks, long-hole production drills, and development drills have been ordered and are scheduled for delivery during Q1 2026.

Rehabilitation of existing mining fleet underway: A low-profile underground haulage truck, and four scooptrams have been sent for rehabilitation. All are scheduled to be completed in Q1 2026.

Ventilation System Upgrades: Two new surface-based ventilation fans have been ordered to support safe and efficient operations at La Parrilla along with 15 smaller underground auxiliary fan units.

"Placing orders for new underground mining equipment and upgrading our ventilation systems at La Parrilla demonstrates Silver Storm's commitment to safety, efficiency, and long-term value creation," stated Greg McKenzie, President & CEO. "These investments are essential steps as we advance toward the potential restart of operations as early as the second quarter of 2026 and unlocking the full potential of La Parrilla."

Order of New Underground Mining Equipment

A total of four new low-profile underground haulage trucks and scooptrams along with six new development and production jumbo drills have been ordered from China-based Jiangxi Siton Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Siton") - see Figures 1 to 4. Siton trucks, scooptrams and drills are in use at other similar sized Mexican-based underground mines and have excellent performance and utilization ratings.

The new underground mining equipment will start arriving on-site in January 2026 with sequential delivery during Q1 2026.

Rehabilitation of Mining Equipment

The existing Sandvik underground mining equipment fleet at La Parrilla have been sent for maintenance and rehabilitation including one low profile haulage truck and four scooptrams. These pieces of equipment will become sequentially available starting in January 2026 with delivery anticipated to be completed in Q1 2026.

Ventilation System Upgrades

The Company has ordered two new Howden industrial?grade ventilation fans. A 600 hp unit will act as the principal Rosarios Mine exhaust ventilation fan, while a 250 hp unit will enhance the ventilation in the west mining areas of La Parrilla - see Figure 5. Both fans are engineered for high-efficiency airflow and durability in demanding underground conditions, ensuring reliable ventilation performance across critical areas of the operation. An additional 15 smaller underground auxiliary fan units have also been ordered to assist airflow throughout the mining complex.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

