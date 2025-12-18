Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President and CEO of the Axiom Group. He is a recognized leader in the exploration industry and has over two decades of experience in the uranium sector. Mr. Engdahl has extensive Board level and audit committee experience and will be joining our audit committee. The Company would also like to recognize Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova for their years of service as Directors of the Company.

Doug Engdahl, P.Geo., is President & CEO of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., a global exploration consulting and services company employing more than 140 professionals worldwide. He has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and mine operations, including more than 14 years in uranium with Cameco Corp. and AREVA/Orano, spanning both advanced exploration and production at the McArthur River Mine. Mr. Engdahl brings extensive expertise in uranium systems, exploration strategy, and project execution. He currently serves on multiple public mining company boards and committees, contributing technical, governance, and capital-markets oversight. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) in Canada.

"Doug is a well respected and accomplished business professional with extensive experience in the uranium sector and public markets. We are excited to have him join our team and add immediate value," said Chairman Jon Bey. "His perspective and leadership will help accelerate our long-term vision as we focus on making a high-grade uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin."

The company also recognizes Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova for their longstanding years of service and contributions. "We deeply appreciate their commitment and the impact they've made," said Chairman Jon Bey. "Neil was one of our original Directors when we started Standard Uranium in 2017. I am happy he will continue to add value in his new role as Lead Technical Advisor working closely with Sean Hillacre and our technical team. Zoya has been an instrumental part of our growth for the past four years and we will miss her contributions to our Board and the audit committee. We wish her continued success as she moves on to her next endeavor."

RSU Grant:

The Company also announces that in connection with his appointment, pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan, it has granted 250,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Douglas Engdahl. The RSUs entitle the holder to receive one common share, the cash equivalent, or a combination thereof, on the vesting date of December 18, 2026, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 235,435 acres (95,277 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 43,185 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278298