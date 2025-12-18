NexMetals Announces Listing of Warrants

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - NexMetals Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXM) (NASDAQ: NEXM) ("NEXM" or the Company") announces that that it has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the supplemental listing of 14,035,100 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") issued on November 17, 2025 pursuant to the Company's recently completed $80 million public offering of units. The Company anticipates that the Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV on December 22, 2025, under the symbol NEXM.WT.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $8.00 per share on or prior to November 17, 2027. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Warrants are CA65346E1135 and 65346E113, respectively. The Warrants are governed pursuant to the terms of a warrant indenture dated November 17, 2025, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent (the "Warrant Indenture"). A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About NexMetals Mining Corp.

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

NexMetals is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. NexMetals' team brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of mine discovery and development. Collectively, the team has contributed to dozens of projects, including work on the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. Senior team members each have on average, more than 20 years of experience spanning geology, engineering, operations, and project development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

