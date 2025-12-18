Searchlight Enters into Sale Agreement of Kulyk Lake and Daly Lake Projects to Monazite Metals Corp.

Total compensation up to $1,480,000

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement, dated December 16, 2025 ("MMC Agreement"), with Monazite Metals Corp. ("MMC") to sell the Company's Kulyk Lake and Daly Lake projects in Northern Saskatchewan. These critical metals projects are wholly owned by Searchlight and comprise contiguous claim blocks geologically located in the Wollaston Domain, 55 kilometers south of the Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill in Northern Saskatchewan.

The MMC Agreement is an arms-length agreement with Monazite Metals Corp., a private British Columbia corporation.

Searchlight is selling the property for the following considerations:

$180,000 cash, which will be paid on closing.

10,000,000 shares of MMC which will be paid on closing.

A 1% Net Smelter Royalty which MMC can buy out at any time for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

A payment of $300,000 in equity payments if certain drilling result milestones are achieved.

"Searchlight is impressed with the management team of Monazite and its plans for the Kulyk Lake and Daly Lake properties. Executing this agreement will allow Searchlight to focus its exploration efforts on its flagship Gold projects near Flin Flon," stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO. "The Company is currently working on plans for a 2,000-metre drill program on the 100%-owned Robinson Creek Gold project."

An Advisory Fee of $20,000 is payable to Canaccord Genuity.

Searchlight Resources Appoints Jason Powell to Lead Corporate Development

Searchlight Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Powell, Principal of 51 Media Ltd., to the role of Manager Corporate Development.

Mr. Powell is a seasoned executive with more than 15 years experience advancing investor engagement and strategic growth for publicly traded companies in the mining sector. He brings a proven track record of visionary leadership combined with operational discipline, underpinned by a deep understanding of global resource markets and shareholder value creation.

His expertise spans capital markets, corporate communications, and mining industry trends, positioning Searchlight Resources to navigate volatile environments and pursue long-term success.

Under the terms of the agreement, 51 Media Ltd. will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community to increase awareness of the Company and its activities. This initiative is designed to foster productive, ongoing dialogue with analysts, brokers, investors, social media sites, and other investment professionals, further strengthening Searchlight's profile in the capital markets.

In exchange for the services, 51 Media Ltd. will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000, and GST.

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold, copper and other critical metals throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

