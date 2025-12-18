Toogood Gold DGPR Survey Results Support Continuity of Quinlan High-Grade Gold Discovery

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") today announced results and interpretations from the high-resolution Deep Ground Penetrating Radar ("DGPR") survey at the Company's 100%-owned Toogood Gold Project located in Newfoundland.

Key Point Summary

High-resolution DGPR survey completed over the high-grade gold Quinlan discovery to map the gold-hosting felsic dyke at depth and under cover;

Quinlan is a flagship target within Toogood Gold's 164 km 2 Toogood Gold Project, with historic and recent drilling delivering multiple high-grade gold intercepts and visible gold in 25/49 holes to date 1,2 . Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth;

Toogood Gold Project, with historic and recent drilling delivering multiple high-grade gold intercepts and visible gold in 25/49 holes to date . Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth; DGPR results clearly imaged the felsic dyke at depth, with interpretations suggesting the mineralized structure extends >300 metres ("m") beyond previous drilling (see Figures 1 & 2, "Line 3");

Step-out drill hole 25TG033 validated the interpretation, intersecting the felsic dyke over 100 m along strike from previous drilling (assays pending);

The results support continuity of a broader gold system at Quinlan rather than a single, isolated zone;

This technique is scalable across the entire Project, where over 50 additional felsic dykes have now been identified, enabling the Company to benefit from cost-effective and rapid target evaluation.

Management Commentary

"The results of the DGPR survey mark a significant technical milestone for Toogood," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "For the first time, we've been able to directly image the felsic dyke that hosts the high-grade auriferous Quinlan Zone with remarkable accuracy, both at depth and under cover. The successful validation of these results through step-out drilling demonstrates the power of this technology to identify blind extensions of mineralization."

2025 DGPR Survey

A high-resolution DGPR survey was completed by Earth Scan Technologies Ltd. across the Quinlan (and Titan) Zones to evaluate the effectiveness of DGPR in mapping the key gold-bearing felsic dyke and quartz veining beneath cover and at depth. The objective of the program was to enhance subsurface geological interpretation and improve precision in future drill targeting. In total, 1.56 line-kilometres were surveyed along seven lines, orientated perpendicular to geological strike (Figure 1).

The results were highly encouraging, with the DGPR data clearly delineating the felsic dyke through distinct disruptions in subsurface reflectivity that align well with geological control points. Importantly, Line 3, located over 300 metres north-northeast of previous drilling, identified an interpreted continuation of the dyke beneath cover, highlighting the strong potential for expansion of mineralization at Quinlan (Figure 2). To test this interpretation, step-out hole 25TG033 was drilled more than 100 meters along strike to the NNE from prior drilling. The hole successfully intersected a sulphide-bearing (pyrite-arsenopyrite) felsic dyke at a 25 meters depth, in an area lacking any surface exposure, confirming the accuracy of the DGPR model and demonstrating its capability to map concealed occurrences of the mineralized intrusive (Figure 3). The dyke extent remains open in all directions.

These findings collectively confirm the continuity of the felsic dyke below surface and suggest that the auriferous intrusive extends deeper and more extensively than previously known. In addition, the data identified multiple branching, bifurcating, and intersecting planar geometries, highlighting areas of potential mineral concentration and structural dilation, with several high-priority targets now defined for direct drill testing and model integration.

Follow-up exploration over these prioritized target areas is planned for the 2026 field season, using the DGPR results as a key targeting tool at Quinlan. The survey has highlighted several discrete structures and extensions of the felsic dyke under cover that will be systematically tested with a combination of additional surface sampling and targeted step-out drilling.





Figure 1: Plan map of 2025 DGPR survey lines, drilling, geology and geochemistry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/278480_cab67e7ad4f8da58_002full.jpg





Figure 2: DGPR survey results and interpretation for Line 3, showing a distinct break in the signature which is interpreted to represent the gold-bearing Quinlan felsic dyke.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/278480_cab67e7ad4f8da58_003full.jpg





Figure 3: 25TG033 core photograph, showing intersection of sulphide-bearing felsic dyke.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/278480_cab67e7ad4f8da58_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent and serves as CEO and Director of Toogood Gold Corp. and owns securities of the Company.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade gold deposits in Newfoundland. The Company holds a 100% interest in the district-scale Toogood Gold Project (164 km²), strategically located within the highly prospective Exploits Subzone - a structurally complex and underexplored gold district that has yielded several recent high-grade discoveries.

The Project's inaugural drill program in 2022 delivered a new, at-surface high-grade gold discovery, with visible gold encountered in 15 of 19 holes and mineralization remaining open in all directions1. Follow-up drilling in 2025 continued to expand this system, intersecting visible gold in 10 of 30 holes and further confirming open-ended mineralization along strike and at depth2.

The Toogood Gold Project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including paved highway access, power lines, fresh water, and proximity to deep water ports, positioning the Project for efficient, low-cost exploration and development.

1Refer to Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") news release dated August 22, 2022

2Refer to Toogood Gold Corp. (Toogood") news release dated Sept 22, 2025

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

