Mercado Minerals Signs Community Access and Exploration Agreements with Local Ejidos

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concordia Silver Company S.A. de C.V. ("Concordia"), has entered into two community access and exploration agreements (the "Agreements") with local Ejidos in Copalito and the surrounding area in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Following productive meetings with Ejido Llano Grande and Ejido La Lapara, both communities and the Company reached mutually beneficial outcomes. With the Agreements now finalized, Mercado is positioned to advance and complete the drilling permit process.

Under the terms of the Agreements:

Mercado will pay an annual fee of 100,000 MXN pesos, effective January 1, 2026, with a one-year renewal option.

The Company has committed to repairing segments of local roads utilized in its operations, supporting infrastructure improvements for the communities.

These Agreements reflect Mercado's ongoing commitment to building strong relationships with local stakeholders and ensuring responsible exploration practices.

In addition to the December 5, 2025, news release titled "Mercado Minerals Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Engagement of Peak Investor Marketing", Mercado confirms that Peak Investor Marketing Corp. is co-owned by Scott Gibson and Nichola Vermiere, both of whom are arm's-length individuals to Mercado. The contact details for Scott Gibson and Nichola Vermiere are as follows:

Address: 3200-733 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 0S6

Telephone: (604) 697-0028

Email: info@peakinvestormarketing.com

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a company involved in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. Mercado has been primarily involved in the exploration and evaluation of the Porter Property, located within the Alberni Mining Divisions of British Columbia.

Daniel Rodriguez

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 353-4080

Email: drodriguez@mercadominerals.com

John Fraser

VP Business Development & Director

Phone: (604) 838-7677

Email: jfraser@mercadominerals.com

