Refined Energy Corp. Approves Dufferin Project Drill Program

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2025 - Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF; FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill program proposal from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") has been approved. Refined has made the initial payment and contractors are in the process of being secured for the program.

As described in the news release on December 8, 2025, the program is driven by results from geophysical and technical work, paired with advanced interpretive analysis to define the most promising targets. The Phase I proposal includes ground-based gravity and electromagnetic surveys and 3 drill holes totalling approximately 1200 metres, designed to test two distinct conductors on the Dufferin West property. The initial budget is approximately $1.7 million, subject to adjustments based on timing, progress and ongoing results. The program is structured to allow for expansion as drilling advances and new targets are generated.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "We are pleased that the initial program to drill test these distinct conductors has been confirmed. We are now well positioned to undertake the drill program in the first quarter of 2026 and capitalize on optimal winter conditions. It is exciting to be proceeding with a maiden drill program for Refined in the prolific Athabasca Basin."

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects within tier-one jurisdictions. With its Dufferin, Milner, and Basin projects located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region, the Company is advancing a diversified pipeline of assets supporting the clean energy transition.

For further information, please contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 398-3378

info@refinedenergy.com

