PTX Metals Inc. Completes Surface Work at the Shining Tree Gold Property and Reports Multiple High-Grade Results from Surface Samples

Toronto, December 18, 2025 - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF) (FSE: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a structurally-oriented, geological review and the new, high-resolution, airborne magnetics survey of the northern and central portion of its Shining Tree Gold Property, located in South Timmins along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (also known as "RTDZ") in Ontario, Canada. Sampling from the surface work resulted in multiple high-grade assays reported below. The highlights from the sampling were collected by SRK at the Rhonda and Herrick Targets, where samples returned up to 69.00 g/t Au and 18.82 g/t Au respectively.

Table 1. List of sample highlights from October 2025 samples. Note: * = Resample

Reporting initial discussion from the Shining Tree Gold Project

The primary objective of the comprehensive on-site review of the geology of the property's primary mineral showings is to create a clear understanding of the structural setting and controls on gold mineralization throughout the property and how they relate to regional geologic/structural patterns. Although the mineralized trends at each prospect are well-understood, how they relate to one another, and, more importantly, the regional geodynamic setting, requires further study.

Preliminary results from the structural review of the property suggests that available, regional geologic maps do not accurately depict the property's structural setting. During SRK's data collection and structural review of the property, 27 rock samples were taken for various purposes across the property (See Figure 1). The purposes of these samples were variable, with some of these samples being taken in attempt to reproduce historic, higher-grade Au values, while others were taken to develop understanding of the controls on localization of gold within the various veins and shear zones found across the property. Samples from both the Rhonda and Herrick areas returned the most significant results, returning up to 69.00 g/t and 18.82 g/t Au respectively.

The most comprehensive sampling was conducted at the Rhonda North Trench (See Figure 2) where samples were taken both along previously cut channels (i.e. resamples) and to the North of 2024 trenching extents along the projected vein trace. Resampling of high-grade channels from 2024 has demonstrated excellent reproducibility, suggesting higher Au grades are not the result of a nugget effect, but most likely the result of localized, but traceable, variability along the Rhonda structure that can be effectively targeted. Additionally, 4 grab samples of the Rhonda vein taken along strike and North of the 2024 Rhona North Trench demonstrate reliable continuation of gold values north of modern trenching and channel sampling. Results from these 4 samples ranged from 3.54 to 7.85 g/t Au.

All samples were hand-delivered to SGS Labs in Sudbury, Ontario who analyzed the samples for Au content via a 30/50g fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. SGS is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited testing laboratory. SGS performed an internal QA/QC program which includes the insertion of CRM's, blanks, sample repeats, and duplicate samples as is compliant with industry standards.

In addition to SRK's structural review and the aforementioned sampling, PTX commissioned Terrascope Inc. to conduct a high-resolution, drone magnetics survey across the central portion of PTX's Shining Tree claims. The survey wrapped up on December 12th, 2025 with a total of 2783.5 line Km flown. The primary objective of the survey was to replace the current, low-resolution magnetics dataset used by the Company with a much higher-resolution dataset to aid with mapping the largely overburden-covered property. The current magnetics dataset is insufficient to delineate and target potentially gold-bearing structures; however, we expect this new magnetics survey, in combination with the structural information obtained from the SRK structural interpretation, will provide a sound foundation for developing successful exploration campaigns in the future.

Figure 1: Map of the Central Area of the property displaying locations of the Herrick, Rhonda and Caswell areas and associated grab samples. All samples are listed in Table 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/278503_c9a9600324f199a8_001full.jpg

Picture 1: Pictures of field work during the SRK site visit in October 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/278503_c9a9600324f199a8_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Map of the Rhonda North Trench area displaying grab samples taken

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/278503_c9a9600324f199a8_003full.jpg

The Company expects to release additional compilation of the structural analysis entering the year 2026. Those data will increase our understandings on lithologically- and structurally- controlled mineralization at the property and allow better definition of mineralized bodies to be drill tested and expanded.

Table 2. List of all samples taken in October 2025. Note: * = Resample

Sample Number Project Area UTM (E) UTM (N) UTM Zone Au (ppm) BH-001A Rhonda 484876 5272326 17N 3.97 BH-001B Rhonda 484876 5272326 17N 0.38 BH-002 Rhonda 484880 5272339 17N 7.19 BH-004A Rhonda 484887 5272373 17N 3.54 BH-004B Rhonda 484887 5272373 17N 7.85 BH-005A* Rhonda 484887 5272246 17N 24.03 BH-005B* Rhonda 484887 5272246 17N 69.00 BH-006A* Rhonda 484886 5272249 17N 10.79 BH-006B* Rhonda 484886 5272249 17N 0.08 BH-007A Rhonda 484887 5272246 17N 0.72 BH-007B Rhonda 484887 5272246 17N 1.45 BH-012 Herrick 483970 5273314 17N 11.46 BH-013 Herrick 483957 5273420 17N 18.82 BH-014A Caswell 485845 5272494 17N 1.02 BH-014B Caswell 485845 5272494 17N 0.17 BH-014C Caswell 485845 5272494 17N <0.01 BH-015 Caswell 485845 5272492 17N 5.47 BH-020A Central 483209 5270955 17N 0.02 BH-020B Central 483209 5270955 17N 0.03 BH-021 Central 483241 5270973 17N 0.07 BH-022A Central 483323 5270996 17N 0.03 BH-022B Central 483323 5270996 17N 0.04 BH-028 Area 2 484868 5277469 17N <0.01 BH-029 Area 2 484714 5277570 17N 0.02 BH-030 Area 2 484708 5277575 17N <0.01 BH-032 Area 2 484199 5278197 17N <0.01 BH-033 Rhonda 485057 5272791 17N <0.01

W2 Update

As to conclude the year, the Company has also wrapped up its drilling program with approximately 1,200m drilled to date at its W2 Copper, Nickel, Platinum, Palladium (PGEs) Project, located in the Ring of Fire, Ontario. Initial core review shows sulfide-bearing gabbro with variation of disseminated to semi- and massive sulfide zones. Results are to be expected within Q1 2026.

Marketing and Advisory Contract

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Pedersen, a non-independent qualified person to PTX Metals who is responsible for ensuring that the related technical information provided in this news release is accurate and who act as a "qualified person" (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About South Timmins Mining Corp

The South Timmins Mining Corporation has a 100% interest of the Shining Tree Gold Project and Heenan Mallard Gold projects with PTX Metals owning 75% of the equity and 25% owned by Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

About PTX Metals Inc

PTX is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality strategic metals assets in northern Ontario, allowing exposure for shareholders to Copper, Gold, Nickel, and PGEs discoveries. The Province of Ontario is a renowned mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and safe jurisdiction.

Our corporate objective is to advance our assets, and unveil the potential of two Flagship Projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located in the strategic Ring of Fire region, and the Shining Tree Gold Project neighbor to other known deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSX under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

Forward-Looking Information

