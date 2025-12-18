Treaty Creek 2025 Year End Review and Strategy for 2026

Victoria, December 18, 2025 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has provided a review of 2025 milestones along with planned 2026 strategic objectives at the Treaty Creek property, situated in northwestern British Columbia in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

Tudor Gold reports as follows in their news release of December 17, 2025:

2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program Summary:

Gold Resource Expansion and Demonstrated Continuity in the Goldstorm Deposit

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit was first discovered in 2016 with approximately 190,000 meters drilled at Goldstorm to date. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 730.20 million tonnes ("Mt") comprised of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t; and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 149.61 Mt comprised of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t. The deposit remains open in multiple directions.

The 2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program consisted of 5,052 meters in five holes and was designed to target gaps between the 300N and 300H Zones. Overall, drilling was successful in intersecting mineralization within and between these zones to confirm the higher-grade gold structures within the bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource at Treaty Creek. Ongoing reinterpretation of historic data is leading to the identification of further higher-grade structural zones throughout the Goldstorm Deposit and will be included in an upcoming Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek.

The potential for additional high-grade SC-1 Zone-like structures was also targeted during the 2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, with results confirming and expanding several high-grade corridors within and surrounding the 300N and 300H Zones.

Highlights from the 2025 drill program include:

Hole GS-25-188 which intersected 2.31 g/t gold, 16.98 g/t silver and 0.07% copper over 54.00 meters starting 900.00 meters from surface, including 4.07 g/t gold, 99.86 g/t silver and 0.45% copper over 6.00 meters starting 900.00 meters from surface; and also intersected 5.90 g/t gold, 343.00 g/t silver and 1.45% copper over 1.50 meters starting 901.50 meters from surface

Hole GS-25-190 which intersected 1.70 g/t gold, 3.46 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 73.50 meters starting 857.50 meters from surface, including 2.03 g/t gold, 2.06 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 38.0 meters starting 872.00 meters from surface

Preparation of an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek is underway, which will include the drilling from the 2024 and 2025 exploration programs comprising approximately 15,000 meters of drill data. In order to increase the resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization throughout the Goldstorm Deposit, the updated block model will use a sub-domained block size of 0.5 meters x 0.5 meters x 0.5 meters around domain boundaries and high-grade occurrences within the 10-meter x 10-meter x 10-meter blocks used to estimate the updated Mineral Resource estimate. The appropriate block size for representing the mineralized domains and the refined sub-block size will provide greatly increased resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization. The updated Mineral Resource estimate is now targeted to be completed in January 2026.

Additional metallurgical test work on the 300H/N, CS600 and DS5 zones is also underway and results are anticipated in Q1 2026.

Tudor's long-term strategy for the advance of Treaty Creek is to focus on the higher-grading gold mineralization of roughly two grams/tonne gold and higher and pursue the potential for development of an underground mine. The next catalyst is the receipt of a permit for the development of an underground exploration ramp, which will enable year-round, cost-effective drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit and the definition of the adjacent SC-1 Zone, which hosts the highest-grading gold encountered to date with surface drilling. (See 2026 Treaty Creek Underground Exploration Program below.)

[Tudor's] Strengthened Financial Position

In order to execute on its strategy, Tudor has closed two financings this month: a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million and a non-flow-through financing for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million. (See Tudor news releases dated December 4, 2025, December 11, 2025 and December 15, 2025.)

"With the closing of our recently announced financings, we have the financial strength to push ahead with what we believe is the most straightforward, economically attractive development path to gold production at Treaty Creek and the Golden Triangle - a mid-size underground mine with a small footprint," said Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of Tudor Gold. "An underground operation in the range of 10,000-tonnes-per-day targeting the higher-grade gold mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit could be the accelerator for profitable production. The refined model and updated Mineral Resource estimate now expected in January 2026 is the first step, and these results are expected to guide the work on a preliminary economic assessment. Additionally, with the receipt of an underground exploration permit, we can drill more efficiently with shorter, more tightly spaced drill holes to de-risk the development of the Goldstorm Deposit and SC-1 Zone.

"While we advance the development strategy for the Goldstorm Deposit, we will boost the tempo of exploration drilling at other zones on the Treaty Creek property, which hosts some of the best potential for world class mineral deposits within the Golden Triangle. We are planning for an extensive exploration season in 2026, with follow-up drilling targeting known zones of higher-grading gold mineralization identified on the Treaty Creek property along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault."

Figure 1: Treaty Creek Project Mineralized Zones Along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault

2026 Treaty Creek Surface Exploration Program:

Building on Other Treaty Creek Property Gold Discoveries to Unlock More Gold Resources

Surface exploration in 2026 will be planned to expand on the prior exploration successes that identified the Perfectstorm, CBS and Eureka zones, with a target of developing a gold-silver-copper Mineral Resource estimate for one or more of these zones. See Figure 2 below for a plan view of the Treaty Creek Project with geophysical anomalies highlighting the Treaty Creek Project mineralized zones identified to date.

Figure 2: Treaty Creek Project Mineralized Zones Identified to Date



Click Image To View Full Size

Perfect Storm Zone

Drilling in 2023 at the Perfectstorm Zone, located along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault midway between Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit (see Figure 1), intersected 1.23 g/t gold, 3.43 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 102.15 meters starting 334.00 meters from surface, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold, 5.76 g/t silver and 0.02% copper starting 334.00 meters from surface in drill hole PS-23-10. Other drill results from 2023 include 4.85 g/t gold and 444.0 g/t silver over 1.5 meters starting 556.00 meters from Surface in drill hole PS-23-07.

Based on exploration in 2023, Tudor believes the Perfectstorm Zone is a gold-dominant mineralized porphyry system measuring 1.7 kilometers in strike length that has the potential to be a bulk tonnage gold-silver-copper deposit, with lenses of higher-grade gold and silver mineralization. To date, under 8,000 meters have been drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone. Drilling in 2026 will initially focus on the southwest quadrant of the Perfectstorm geophysical anomaly.

CBS Zone: Geotechnical Drilling Intersects Additional Gold Mineralization

Two geotechnical drill holes were completed in September 2025 for the planned underground exploration ramp. Both of these holes intersected gold mineralization and ended in mineralization and alteration believed to be associated with the CBS Zone located northeast of the Goldstorm Deposit. To date, less than 4,000 meters have been drilled at the CBS Zone. The first phase of the 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program is planned to commence with drilling at the CBS Zone to follow up on the results from 2021/2022.

Eureka Zone

In 2022, drilling at the Eureka Zone encountered gold-silver mineralization similar to the mineralization of the DS5 Zone of the Goldstorm Deposit. Geologic similarities include the occurrence of post-mineral intrusive dykes as observed throughout the Goldstorm Deposit, as well as fault off-sets. To date less than 4,000 meters have been drilled at the Eureka Zone. For 2026, drilling will evaluate the possibility that the Eureka Zone is an extension of the DS5 Zone of the Goldstorm Deposit.

2026 Treaty Creek Underground Exploration Program

In August 2025, Tudor filed a Notice of Work permit application with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for the underground exploration of the SC-1 Zone and Goldstorm Deposit at the Treaty Creek Project. The permit application provides for the development of an underground ramp to access the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone and the zones that comprise the Goldstorm Deposit. Once the ramp is completed, underground drill stations will be excavated to support definition drilling for mine-planning purposes and provide for more efficient expansion drilling. Underground drilling is expected to reduce the time and cost of delineating the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone and allow for year-round drilling by Tudor.

Tudor expects to receive the permit to proceed with the underground exploration program in 2026. In anticipation of receiving the permit, Tudor plans to source the necessary equipment and retain an underground development contractor, so that the excavation of the ramp can commence on receipt of the permit.

See Figure 3 below for a plan and section view of the proposed underground development and initial drilling of the SC-1 Zone at Treaty Creek.

Figure 3: Treaty Creek Project Proposed Underground Development and SC-1 Zone Drilling



Click Image To View Full Size

[Tudor's] Corporate Initiatives

In addition to preparing for the upcoming exploration season at Treaty Creek, Tudor is working to advance certain corporate initiatives.

Negotiate the Resolution of the Permitting Overlap with Seabridge Gold

Tudor believes negotiation with the Province of British Columbia and Seabridge Gold Inc. ("Seabridge") is the best way to resolve the land use conflict between the planned Mitchell-Treaty Twinned Tunnels (the "Tunnels") supporting Seabridge's KSM project and Tudor's gold-copper Treaty Creek Project. (See Tudor news release dated October 17, 2025.)

However, in order to preserve Tudor's rights as recorded holder of the mineral claims, Tudor will continue to advance three proceedings in the British Columbia courts: an appeal of the decision of the Gold Commissioner in relation to a jurisdictional decision about a conditional mineral reserve and the Tunnels, a proceeding against the Province of British Columbia asserting the limited nature and scope of the conditional mineral reserve in relation to the Treaty Creek mineral claims, and a petition seeking judicial review of the decision of the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship granting Seabridge a License of Occupation in an area over certain of the Treaty Creek mineral claims.

* * *

Comment by D. Cremonese, P. Eng., President and CEO of Teuton Resources

"This is all very encouraging for the future of the Treaty Creek property," said Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., President of Teuton Resources. "Tudor Gold has laid out an ambitious plan for 2026 and has started it off by recently raising $23.5 million. I applaud the direction of this planned 2026 exploration program and wish Tudor every success in implementation. Goldstorm has and continues to be a massive discovery, still open in many directions, but one could say that its success has meant past work at promising satellite prospects such as the PSZ and the CBS have been somewhat curtailed. That will be changed in 2026 and I am very glad to see it, because I have always felt that both the PSZ and CBS have outstanding potential. News of ongoing talks with the government and Seabridge Gold is also welcome, as this seems the very best way to resolve the described land use conflict which has occurred by virtue of the proposed tunnels through the Treaty Creek property.

As stated in a Teuton news release dated Oct. 2, 2025, Teuton plans to spin out its non-Treaty Creek mineral properties, royalty interests and real estate (in the town of Stewart) allowing them a chance to be valued on their own merits. It also opens the way for a purchaser to take over the Company's 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek. Teuton has engaged in preliminary discussions with Tudor Gold Corp. regarding the Company's 20% interest in the Treaty Creek property. These discussions follow Tudor's recent acquisition of American Creek Resources Ltd. and consolidation of an 80% interest in Treaty Creek. However, Teuton remains committed to evaluating all strategic options for its 20% interest in Treaty Creek to ensure the best outcome for shareholders."

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and 30g fire assay AA finish for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were completed with gravimetric analysis. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Tudor Gold news release dated December 17, 2025 for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P. Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration, Tudor Gold. Ken Konkin has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Tudor Dec. 17, 2025 news release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng. Is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated December 17, 2025. As Mr. Cremonese is President and also director of Teuton, he is not independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

The Treaty Creek Project not only contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) it also hosts several other prospective zones of mineralization lying along a north-northeast trending axis following the trace of the Sulphurets thrust fault. This thrust fault is spatially related to all of the porphyry deposits on the neighbouring KSM property (owned by Seabridge Gold) as well as the Treaty Creek property.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than twenty-three properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 9 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TEUTON RESOURCES:

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.