Lomiko Metals Announces the Results of the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 18, 2025, shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM").

The number of Directors was set at six, and each of the following individuals was re-elected as a director of the Company: Belinda Labatte, Dominique Dionne, Lee Arden Lewis, Mary Juetten, and Gordana Slepcev. In addition, board nominee Patrick Robert was appointed at the AGM.

In addition, subsequent to the meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Belinda Labatte as Executive Chair of the Board, Dominique Dionne as Lead Independent Director, Dominique Dionne as Chair of the CCG&C Committee, and Mary Juetten as Chair of the Audit Committee. The Board also re-appointed Gordana Slepcev as President and CEO, and as a director to the Board, and Robert Boisjoli as CFO.

The Company is pleased that Patrick Robert is joining the board. Patrick is an accomplished executive with expertise in business development, public policy, corporate strategy, and aviation management. As Co-Founder and CEO of SavoirAir Aviation, he leads the company in delivering excellence across private and business aviation services, including executive charter operations, financing, aircraft management, advisory, and concierge solutions. He previously served as CEO of ENTAIR Inc. and Enterprise Airlines, where he led a full-service executive business aviation company with over 80 employees, FBO operations, and oversaw multiple aircraft, driving growth through operational efficiency and strategic expansion. His professional background includes senior roles at Amazon, Gowlings Law, Dentons Law, and Fleishman Hillard, where he advised on corporate strategy, public affairs, governance, and regulatory affairs. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.L.) and a BA in Political Science from the University of Ottawa, and contributes to non-profit boards focused on youth development, entrepreneurship, the arts, and mental health advocacy.

The appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, and the authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors, was approved. The 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan was re-approved as well.

Interested shareholders can view the Company's Investor presentation at the following link: https://lomiko.com

Corporate Update

Gordana Slepcev, CEO &President, will be attending and presenting at the following events:

Canadian Critical Minerals Opportunities Forum (CCMOF) in New York, January 21 st , 2026

, 2026 DealFlow Discovery Conference - January 28 & 29, 2026, at the Borgata in Atlantic City

CIM Montreal Branch February 4th, 2026 at Saint James Club, Montreal

Belinda Labatte, Executive Chair, will be speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 13 to 15, 2026

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.

The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.

The company's graphite portfolio in southern Quebec comprises 400 claims in total, covering 7 early-stage projects spanning 22,845 hectares. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7th, 2025. (https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/)

Ruisseau-grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;

Meloche -grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;

Tremblant -grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and

Dieppe -grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.

Boyd-8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg, with all samples above 5.00% Cg. The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo., who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.

This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine, Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver, where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf) Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board,

Gordana Slepcev

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the total gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets);, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218519242/en/

Contact

Contact us at 1-833-4-LOMIKO or e-mail: info@lomiko.com.