Avanti Gold Completes 2025 Annual General Meeting and Announces Some Senior Management Changes

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2025.

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

All matters brought before shareholders, as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2025, were duly approved.

The shareholders elected Sir Samuel Jonah, Mata Botima, Jonathan Hill, Terry Holohan, Martin Pawlitschek and David Renner as the directors of the Company. Following the meeting, the Board appointed Sir Samuel Jonah as the Chairman.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER APPOINTMENT

Mohamed Cisse, Appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Avanti effective December 18, 2025. Mohamed Cisse is a seasoned African mining executive and engineer with extensive experience in mine development and operations, technical services, and HSE management, with significant experience in the DRC as he held leadership positions at the Kibali mine with Randgold Resources before transitioning to Resolute Mining where he most recently held the position of General Manager of the Syama Mine. He was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Avanti on September 30, 2025, and will continue in that role and in addition will now take on the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer of Avanti.

Mohamed Cisse commented: "I am excited to be taking the helm of Avanti Gold at this exciting time as the Company seeks to launch an ambitious exploration program on the Misisi Gold Project, which is targeted for the first quarter of 2026. Having recently completed an in-country field visit, we were pleased to see the strong local and national government support on advancing this project to the benefit of all stakeholders. We held constructive talks with a diverse group of suppliers and are currently in the process of evaluating tenders and securing supply chains to be able to execute our drilling program at a rapid pace"

Swapan Kakumanu, who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since August 2025, stepped down from the role effective December 18, 2025, and will continue in his position as Chief Financial Officer. Sir Samuel Jonah, Chairman of the Board of Directors, extended his heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation on his own behalf and on behalf of the Board to Swapan for his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment during a particularly important period for Avanti. Sir Samuel noted that Swapan's steady stewardship, collaborative spirit, and thoughtful leadership were instrumental in guiding the Company through this transition, including the successful closing of the LIFE financing in October 2025.

While initially expected to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, Martin Pawlitschek has elected to remain on the Board of Avanti as an independent director and will continue to provide full support to the appointed management team.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

