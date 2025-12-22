North Arrow Announces Grant Of Incentive Stock Options

Trading Symbol - TSX-V: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2025 it has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to an Officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at CDN$0.215 per share and and can be exercised until December 18, 2030. Following this grant of stock options there are 2,077,500 stock options outstanding, representing 7.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the technical and scientific information in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

