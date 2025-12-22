Inflection Resources to Drill Six Copper-Gold Targets in New South Wales, Australia

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce plans to drill approximately twenty drill holes to test six standalone 100% owned copper-gold targets located in northern New South Wales that have not previously been drilled. These targets are being explored independently by the Company and are not included as part of the AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited Earn-in Agreement announced on June 14, 2023.

Summary Highlights

Targets will be tested by approximately twenty first-pass air core drill holes to depths of approximately 100 metres or less, aimed at vectoring into hydrothermal alteration and potential intrusion related mineralisation; and,

The six targets are 100% owned and part of the broader Colossal, Bugwah and Boorara target areas. Each target exhibits discrete zones of complexity in regional aeromagnetic data and embayment's in the gravity data consistent with shallow intrusions with potential associated alteration.

Alistair Waddell, Inflection's President and CEO, states: "We are excited to drill test these 100% owned copper-gold geophysical targets which have never been previously drilled. These targets complement our exploration strategy of testing for high-impact systems with significant discovery potential. The compelling geophysical signatures of these targets represent the type of opportunities we seek and we look forward to systematically drill-testing these targets in the new year."

Bugwah, Colossal and Boorara Targets:

The Company is targeting intrusion-related gold and replacement copper-gold systems. These targets are located north of Nyngan, in New South Wales approximately 35 kilometres northeast of the Tritton mine and 15 kilometres northeast of Constellation copper deposit both owned by Aeris Resources and display complex structural patterns in the regional aeromagnetic data (Figure 1).

Subtle radial and fault-controlled magnetic textures potentially reflect zones of fluid up-flow where metal-rich solutions have interacted with favourable host rocks to produce replacement and stockwork copper-gold mineralisation. Each target exhibits magnetic complexity consistent with shallow intrusive architecture and potential associated alteration zones.

These targets (Figure 2) will be tested by approximately twenty air core drill holes to depths of approximately 100 metres, aimed at vectoring into hydrothermal alteration and potential mineralisation similar to analogues such as the Ravenswood mine in Queensland where cryptic intrusions, breccia and complex structures combine to localise copper-gold mineralisation above deeper magmatic centres.

Bugwah: This target is a 900 x 1,300m aeromagnetic high associated with North-West oriented structural lineaments, coincident with a Bouguer gravity low, suggestive of an intrusion at depth.

Colossal: The Colossal targets are a 1 x 1km aeromagnetic high at the coincidence of North-West and North-East oriented structural lineaments and a 500m diameter aeromagnetic high both coincident with embayment's in the Bouguer gravity data suggestive of intrusions at depth.

Boorara: This comprises three discrete aeromagnetic highs which vary between 500 to 700m in diameter associated with the intersections of North-South and North-East oriented structural lineaments and associated with gradients in the gravity data suggestive of intrusions at depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location map showing the Boorara, Colossal and Bugwah targets in northern New South Wales



Air Core Drilling:

Air core drilling is a rotary drilling method that uses compressed air instead of drilling fluids to remove rock cuttings from the drill hole. The drill bit pulverizes the rock into small chips and chunks which are then blown back up through the hollow drill rods to the surface by high-pressure air. This creates a continuous stream of sample bedrock material that geologists collect and analyze, allowing explorers to map mineralisation and alteration which will dictate whether an area warrants follow-up in the form of more expensive deeper drilling.

The primary benefit of air core drilling is its speed and cost-effectiveness compared to diamond core drilling or reverse circulation drilling. It's significantly faster and cheaper to mobilize and operate, making it ideal for initial reconnaissance drilling programs to quickly test large areas or follow-up geochemical or geophysical anomalies.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Drill target location map on regional aeromagnetic (TMI RTP-1VD) data.

Next Steps:

The Company has commenced land access discussions and permitting for drill programs on these licenses. The drill programs will involve completion of approximately twenty drill holes which is a cost-effective and efficient drill technique to collect lithological, mineralisation and geochemical data from the top of the basement which will provide valuable vectors for potential deeper drilling. Inflection will draw on our in-depth technical expertise of other gold-copper deposits in New South Wales to analyse the data collected in this program.

Drilling is expected to commence in early 2026 once the requisite permits and landowner access agreements are fully in place.



Stock Options:

The Company has granted 4,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors, employees and advisors to the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a five-year term. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person and Sampling Quality Control:

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM), a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Swensson is not independent by reason he is a director of the Company's subsidiary and a shareholder of the Company. The historical data referenced in the release has not been verified by the Company, is not NI-43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon.

About Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection is a gold-copper focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5FJ", with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.

NewQuest Capital Group.

Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors: Alistair Waddell President and CEO



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

