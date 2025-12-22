Spanish Mountain Gold Drilling Extends the Orca Fault Target Trend to a Strike Length Over 500 Metres Intersecting Numerous High-Grade Results Including 40.00 Metres Grading 0.98 g/t Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to provide additional assay results from six exploration drill holes within the Orca Fault target trend and five exploration drill holes from the A12 target that were completed as part of its 2025 Fall Diamond Drill program ("2025 Fall Drill Program") for the Spanish Mountain Gold ("SMG") project, which is located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia, Canada.

Figure 1: Drill Long Section Through Orca Fault Area (looking northeast); section line A-A' (see Figure 4)

The company has completed approximately 8,220 m of drilling to date of the 9,000 to 10,000 metres ("m") of exploration drilling planned under the 2025 Fall Drill Program. Assays and geochemistry are pending receipt from the laboratory and or reporting from twelve (12) additional drill holes completed on the newly defined Orca Fault area.

Highlights:

25-DH-1307 intersected from 30.00 to 82.00 m, 52.00 m of 0.50 g/t gold including two high-grade intervals of 20.00 m of 1.07 g/t gold and 11.25 m of 1.28 g/t gold with a subset of 6.00 m of 2.18 g/t gold;

25-DH-1309 intersected from 77.24 m to 88.75 m, 11.51 m of 0.99 g/t gold including 5.71 m of 1.59 g/t gold;

25-DH-1310 intersected from 57.20 to 83.50 m, 26.30 m of 0.76 g/t gold including 3.00 m of 2.55 g/t gold;

25-DH-1311 intersected from 57.00 to 97.00 m, 40.00 m of 0.98 g/t gold including 10.00 m of 1.37 g/t gold with a subset of 3.00 m of 3.72 g/t gold;

25-DH-1312 intersected from 22.00 to 86.50 m, 64.50 m of 0.53 g/t gold including 13.20 m of 1.36 g/t gold; and

25-DH-1313 intersected from 42.60 to 116.95 m, 74.35 m of 0.66 g/t gold including 23.72 m of 1.25 g/t gold with a subset of 2.04 m of 8.61 g/t gold;

Key Findings:

Current exploration drilling assay results continues to intersect significant higher-grade mineralization over approximately 500 m in strike length in the newly defined Orca Fault target (Figure 1, 2, and 3) and the continuity can now be traced across multiple parallel, adjacent drill sections.

Main Deposit - Orca Fault area, Southeastern Extension

In the December 8, 2025 news release, the company published the first drill hole from the southeastern extension area believed to be part of the Orca Fault target. Drill hole 25-DH-1304 intersected 26.46 m of 0.80 g/t gold from 62.72 to 89.18 m, including 8.03 m of 1.61 g/t gold with a higher-grade subset of 4.28 m of 2.26 g/t gold (Figure 1) within the constraining open pit for the MRE (see July 3, 2025 news release). Although gold mineralization has been successfully hit historically in this area, it has not been systematically explored using the preferred drilling orientation of 120-degrees that has proven successful in this work program.

Six additional drill holes were collared and successfully completed (see Figure 4) in this southeastern extension area, 25-DH-1307 (Figure 1 and Table 1), 25-DH-1309 (Figure 1 and Table 2), 25-DH-1310 (Figure 2 and Table 3), 25-DH-1311 (Figure 3 and Table 4), 25-DH-1312 (Figure 2 and Table 5), and 25-DH-1313 (Figure 2 and Table 6). These drill holes, like 25-DH-1304 (see December 8, 2025, news release), hit narrower, but high-grade intervals of gold mineralization that extend the Orca Fault target over approximately a 500 m strike length. The results from these six new exploration drill holes in the southeastern extension of the Orca Fault target lend further confidence to the geological and structural interpretation of the new Orca Fault target area, especially when looking to the northwest and integrating with 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282 (see April 21, 2025 news release), 25-DH-1292 and 25-DH-1293 (see November 3, 2025 news release), 25-DH-1294 and 25-DH-1296 (see November 17, 2025 news release), 25-DH-1297, 25-DH-1298, and 25-DH-1299 (see December 1, 2025 news release), and 25-DH-1300, 25-DH-1302, and 25-DH-1304 (see December 8, 2025 news release).

All results to date continue to reinforce that tighter exploration drill spacing at the preferred azimuth of 120-degrees is unlocking additional mineral potential in the Main deposit. These exploration drill holes are presented on a drill section (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Figure 3) that shows the alignment of the higher-grade mineralization to the new Orca Fault target.

Table 1: Assay Results for 25-DH-1307

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1307 30.00 82.00 52.00 0.50 Note 3) including 58.00 82.00 24.00 0.93 Note 3) including 62.00 82.00 20.00 1.07 Note 3) including 62.00 77.25 15.25 1.14 Note 3) including 62.00 68.00 6.00 2.18 Note 3) including 66.00 77.25 11.25 1.28 Note 3) 97.00 102.45 5.45 0.39 Note 3) 127.80 132.00 4.20 0.61 Note 3)

Table 2: Assay Results for 25-DH-1309

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1309 28.82 88.75 59.93 0.47 Note 3) including 49.16 53.10 3.94 0.77 Note 3) including 64.00 70.00 6.00 0.92 Note 3) including 77.24 88.75 11.51 0.99 Note 3) including 77.24 82.95 5.71 1.59 Note 3)

Table 3: Assay Results for 25-DH-1310

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1310 19.00 83.50 64.50 0.41 Note 3) including 57.20 83.50 26.30 0.76 Note 3) including 57.20 73.00 15.80 0.89 Note 3) including 70.00 73.00 3.00 2.55 Note 3)

Table 4: Assay Results for 25-DH-1311

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1311 11.20 18.00 6.80 0.48 Note 3) 57.00 97.00 40.00 0.98 Note 3) including 58.50 95.00 36.50 1.05 Note 3) including 61.00 71.00 10.00 1.37 Note 3) including 58.50 61.50 3.00 3.72 Note 3) including 81.00 95.00 14.00 1.07 Note 3) including 81.00 85.00 4.00 2.27 Note 3)

Table 5: Assay Results for 25-DH-1312

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1312 22.00 86.50 64.50 0.53 Note 3) including 69.00 82.20 13.20 1.36 Note 3)

Table 6: Assay Results for 25-DH-1313

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1313 42.60 116.95 74.35 0.66 Note 3) including 42.60 97.21 54.61 0.69 Note 3) including 67.00 90.72 23.72 1.25 Note 3) including 88.68 90.72 2.04 8.61 Note 3) 201.00 204.00 3.00 0.54 Note 3)

Notes for Table 1 to Table 6: 1) Reported intersections are calculated using a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off grade. 2) The complete assay table is available on the Company's website 3) True thickness of mineralization is unknown as the project is still at the exploration stage

The integration of assay results from these six exploration drill holes into the southeastern extension of the Orca Fault target strengthens the overall continuity for the new Orca Fault target and the association of higher-grade mineralization over a strike length of 500 m, northwest to southeast (see Figure 1 and Figure 2) now spanning multiple parallel, adjacent drill sections over 80 m, northeast to southwest.

The current interpretation is that there is strong continuity between these section lines linking geology, structure and the higher-grade mineralization. The mineralization in these drill holes occurs in faults and quartz-dominated veins that appear to extend for more than 25 m beyond each drill hole. Two dominant sets of veins were identified, high-angle and low-angle. The lower-angle veins (~45 degrees) occur in proximity to the Orca Fault (see November 3, 2025 news releases).

Other - A12 Exploration Target (Mill and Process Plant Location)

Five drill holes were successfully completed on the A12 target that overlapped the Mill and Process Plant location in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (see July 3, 2025 news release). The rationale for drilling the A12 target early in the 2025 Fall Drill Program was twofold, either make a new discovery in the near-surface environment adjacent to the Main deposit open-pit that could potentially provide additional feed to the future mining infrastructure or provide condemnation to derisk one of the most important infrastructure locations in the recent engineering study.

Of the five drill holes, only drill hole 25-DH-1301 had an intercept that will require additional study and potentially more drilling to the southwest to evaluate if there is any additional mineral potential possible for the A12 target. The other four drill holes did not have any significant results and closed off the target to both the northwest and southeast. Drill hole 25-DH-1301 intersected 42.12 m grading 0.40 g/t gold with a higher-grade subset of 18.12 m grading 0.71 g/t gold.

Figure 4 illustrates the locations for eleven drill hole results outlined in this news release and the drill holes currently in the assay lab, or in process of being drilled. Drill collar location coordinates are summarized for the 2025 Fall Drill Program in Table 4 at the end of this news release.

Abbreviations: metres = m, grams per tonne = g/t, gold = Au, mineral resource estimate = MRE, Spanish Mountain Gold = SMG

Drill Core Processing, Data Verification and Quality Assurance - Quality Control Program (QAQC)

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples were sawn in half, labeled, and bagged. The remaining half of the drill core was securely stored on-site. Numbered security tags were applied to sample shipments to ensure chain of custody compliance. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks and reference materials, for all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 20% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs. The QAQC program was overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Julian Manco, P.Geo, Director of Exploration (as described below).

The data verification process involved a multi-step approach to ensure accuracy and integrity. This included a detailed quality control (QC) analysis of the data, which was performed using both internal and external platforms, such as the MxDeposit™ software. These QC checks involved the analysis of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates to confirm the reliability of the assay results. In addition, a field inspection of the specific drill intervals mentioned in this release has been conducted to directly observe the geological features and verified the nature of the results presented.

Drill core samples were submitted to MSALABS's analytical facility in Prince George, British Columbia, for sample preparation and PhotonAssayTM analysis. The MSALABS facilities are accredited to the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standard for gold and multi-element assays, with all analytical methods incorporating quality control materials at defined frequencies and established data acceptance criteria. MSALABS Inc. is independent of the Company.

PhotonAssayTM

The PhotonAssayTM method utilizes gamma ray analysis for gold detection using the Chrysos PhotonAssayTM instrument (PA1408X). This non-destructive, fully automated technique offers high accuracy for analyzing ores and pulps. Sample preparation begins with drying and crushing up to 1 kg of material to achieve at least 70% passing through a 2-millimetre (mm) sieve. The sample is then riffle split to obtain a suitable aliquot for 2 testing cycles (MSALABS Method CPA-Au1).

The PhotonAssayTM instrument bombards 400- to 600-gram samples contained in sealed containers with gamma rays. These containers remain sealed throughout the process, preserving the sample for potential further testing. The analysis is performed robotically, with results that integrate into existing laboratory management systems. Each sample is accompanied by a reference disc traceable to a Certified Reference Material (CRM). Both the sample and reference disc undergo gamma ray exposure, with signals detected and analyzed to ensure accurate and reliable results. The method offers a gold detection range from 0.015 parts per million (ppm - lower limit) to 10,000 ppm (upper limit). Quality control includes the use of reference materials and blanks, with all results reviewed by a competent person before reporting.

Spanish Mountain Gold implemented two QAQC methodologies to validate the accuracy of PhotonAssayTM results, both demonstrating good comparability: 1) comparative analysis of diverse mineralization styles using Total Au screen metallic methods with both FAS-415 (gravimetric finish) and FAS-211 (AAS finish), and 2) comprehensive testing of both sample aliquots and rejects using FAS-211 (AAS finish). QAQC Testing typically can include the following spot checks: 1) Pulverizing tests to evaluate variability in sample preparation, 2) Cross-analysis at external laboratories using screen metallic method, and 3) Four-cycle radiation testing to identify and calibrate potential variability in gold results with variable radiation intensity.

Multi-Elemental Analysis

For the 2025 drilling campaign Spanish Mountain Gold used IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

Key Process Steps:

Sample Preparation: Samples are dried and ground to a specific criterion (85% passing 75 microns (?m) for rocks and drill core; 180?m for soils and sediments). A homogeneous 10-gram sample is required. Digestion: Samples undergo sequential digestion with nitric, perchloric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids, followed by dilution with deionized water.

Analysis: The solution is analyzed via ICP-OES and ICP-MS for multi-element quantification. Quality Control: The process includes reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, with corrections for spectral interferences and thorough review before final reporting.

Qualified Person

Julian Manco, M.Sc., P.Geo., Director of Exploration with Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed the technical information in this news release and has approved the content for dissemination.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Peter Mah"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Table 4: Drill Collar Information for Drill Holes

Hole ID EAST NORTH ELEV AZIMUTH DIP DEPTH COMMENT 25-DH-1325 604385 5827966 1103 120 -60 N/A Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1324 604343 5828053 1080 120 -60 N/A Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1323 604286 5828046 1097 120 -60 338 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1322 604279 5827995 1106 120 -60 231 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1321 604350 5828016 1099 120 -60 348 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1320 604561 5827809 1126 120 -60 57 Ended early due to major fault zone 25-DH-1319 604404 5827992 1095 120 -70 198 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1318 604445 5828098 1055 120 -60 243 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1317 604186 5828166 1076 120 -60 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1316 604514 5828073 1050 120 -60 177 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1315 604231 5828163 1075 120 -60 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1314 604160 5828218 1056 120 -70 270 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1313 604566 5827908 1100 120 -60 204 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1312 604538 5827921 1095 120 -60 205 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1311 604590 5827935 1084 120 -60 330 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1310 604592 5827961 1091 120 -60 211 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1309 604592 5827958 1071 120 -60 237 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1308 603280 5829250 966 120 -60 150 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1307 604565 5827974 1068 120 -60 200 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1306 603451 5829400 927 120 -60 123 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1305 603657 5829226 919 120 -60 126 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1304 604536 5827986 1067 120 -60 225 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1303 603960 5828754 943 100 -55 156 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1302 604194 5828180 1066 120 -63 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1301 603708 5829029 929 150 -55 188 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1300 604388 5828063 1085 120 -60 274 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1299 604369 5828043 1093 120 -60 336 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1298 604402 5828088 1074 120 -59 334 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1297 604354 5828069 1084 120 -59 342 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1296 604484 5828054 1061 120 -50 180 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1295 604484 5828054 1061 120 -60 33 Ended early due to drill trace spacing 25-DH-1294 604345 5828120 1075 120 -58 351 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1293 604284 5828149 1076 120 -60 453 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1292 604223 5828189 1068 120 -62 270 Successfully completed per design

