Intrepid Metals Identifies New Mineralization 1km East of Existing Mineralization at Corral Copper

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from the two final diamond drill holes from the 2025 drill campaign at the Company's flagship Corral Copper Property ("Corral" or the "Property") in Cochise County, Arizona. One of these holes was drilled approximately 1 kilometer ("km") to the east of the Ringo Zone, in an untested part of the Property and it confirmed anomalous base and precious metals over significant intervals.

"Drilling in the new zone approximately one kilometre to the east has confirmed the presence of both base and precious metal mineralization, marking an important milestone in our exploration program," said Mark Morabito, Chairman and CEO of Intrepid Metals. "Importantly, the geological features observed are very similar to those seen at Ringo, suggesting a consistent mineralizing system. While the grades encountered are not yet at the levels we have historically seen, these results represent a very encouraging first step as we continue to advance this target area."

Highlights from Holes CC25_045 and CC25_046:

CC25_046:

55.50 meters ("m") of 0.37% Copper ("Cu"), 0.56 grams per ton ("gpt") Gold ("Au") and 9.01 gpt Silver ("Ag") from 62.50m to 118.00m (1.13% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") 1 ) including 7.20m of 0.88% Cu, 0.27 gpt Au and 47.22 gpt Ag (2.10% CuEq 1 ) from 70.80m to 78.00m.

) including

CC25_045:

13.00m of 0.11% Cu, 0.04 gpt Au and 5.64 gpt Ag (0.31% CuEq1) from 144.00m to 157.00m.

Hole CC25_045 was designed to test coincident magnetic and gravity geophysical features associated with favorable geology that is reminiscent of the Ringo Zone but located approximately 1 kilometer to the east. This target contains a similar gravity feature to that which occurs at Ringo, a magnetic feature and prospective Jurassic intrusions. Hole CC25_045 is significant because it contains silica-clay-altered quartz monzonite intrusion(s) and anomalous base and precious metals over significant intervals including 13.00 m of 0.11% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au, 5.64 g/t Ag, 0.48% Zinc ("Zn") with a CuEQ1 value of 0.31% (from 144.00 to 157.00 m; see Table 1 below). The geophysical features and the presence of intensely altered and mineralized monzonite porphyry represent a new zone of highly prospective, distal "Ringo Style" mineralization that will be prioritized for drill delineation in 2026.

Figure 1: Drill plan map from the Ringo Zone at Corral Copper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6187/278732_efa1618aa4f128f9_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Intercepts for the Ringo Zone1

CC25_038 & CC25_039 COMPOSITE INTERCEPTS DRILL HOLE DETAILS ANALYZED GRADE DILUTED METAL EQUIVALENT1 DRILL HOLE FROM TO LENGTH COPPER GOLD SILVER ZINC CUEQ AUEQ ID (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (ppm) CC25_045 77.00 85.00 8.00 0.02 0.08 4.18 0.13 0.17 0.15 CC25_045 103.00 105.00 2.00 0.01 0.02 4.20 0.07 0.09 0.08 CC25_045 121.00 132.00 11.00 0.03 0.02 3.31 0.14 0.11 0.10 CC25_045 140.00 158.75 18.75 0.09 0.03 4.26 0.34 0.24 0.21 Incl. 144.00 157.00 13.00 0.11 0.04 5.64 0.48 0.31 0.27 CC25_045 170.00 172.00 2.00 0.09 0.03 0.80 0.00 0.12 0.10 CC25_045 178.00 180.00 2.00 0.04 0.06 1.20 0.00 0.10 0.09 CC25_045 184.60 204.00 19.40 0.03 0.06 2.53 0.08 0.13 0.11 CC25_045 208.00 212.00 4.00 0.01 0.08 2.90 0.04 0.12 0.11 CC25_045 220.00 224.00 4.00 0.26 0.07 3.35 0.04 0.33 0.29 CC25_045 232.00 236.00 4.00 0.01 0.07 2.30 0.11 0.12 0.10 CC25_045 249.35 255.60 6.25 0.05 0.08 3.56 0.16 0.20 0.17 CC25_046 23.50 34.50 11.00 0.07 0.01 0.25 0.00 0.08 0.07 CC25_046 45.00 47.00 2.00 0.07 0.06 0.25 0.00 0.12 0.10 CC25_046 62.50 118.00 55.50 0.37 0.56 9.01 0.83 1.13 0.98 Incl. 63.90 113.20 49.30 0.40 0.62 10.01 0.94 1.25 1.09 And 63.90 85.50 21.60 0.47 0.12 18.72 1.20 1.01 0.88 And 70.80 78.00 7.20 0.88 0.27 47.22 2.36 2.10 1.83 Incl. 88.95 113.20 24.25 0.39 1.15 3.44 0.81 1.62 1.41 And 103.35 108.20 4.85 1.13 4.95 8.54 0.21 5.67 4.92 CC25_046 121.00 175.50 54.50 0.09 0.10 2.77 0.46 0.31 0.27 Incl. 140.00 151.50 11.50 0.04 0.07 6.52 1.81 0.61 0.53 CC25_046 182.50 233.80 51.30 0.07 0.07 1.82 0.12 0.17 0.14 Incl. 217.50 225.40 7.90 0.24 0.23 5.60 0.06 0.49 0.43

Table 2: Drill Hole Location Information for all holes drilled in 2025

(m) CC25_026 2025-04-28 2025-05-03 613245 3514003 1424 0 -90 234.4 CC25_027 2025-05-04 2025-05-08 613265 3514017 1423 0 -90 224.65 CC25_028 2025-05-09 2025-05-16 613267 3513936 1420 0 -90 240.8 CC25_029 2025-05-17 2025-05-23 613353 3513985 1415 225 -60 305.1 CC25_030 2025-05-24 2025-05-30 613219 3513900 1423 0 -90 270.7 CC25_031 2025-05-31 2025-06-06 611891 3515918 1501 235 -40 320.65 CC25_032 2025-06-07 2025-06-12 612028 3515934 1472 0 -90 313.05 CC25_033 2025-06-12 2025-06-17 612135 3515757 1485 235 -80 230.1 CC25_034 2025-06-18 2025-06-22 612169 3514840 1495 250 -45 204.2 CC25_035 2025-06-22 2025-06-29 612258 3514776 1494 245 -50 249.95 CC25_036 2025-06-30 2025-07-06 612177 3514898 1497 250 -50 219.6 CC25_037 2025-07-07 2025-07-18 613050 3514029 1435 0 -90 334.65 CC25_038 2025-07-19 2025-07-29 613337 3513870 1422 0 -90 282.55 CC25_039 2025-07-30 2025-08-09 613276 3513906 1420 0 -90 255.75 CC25_040 2025-08-10 2025-08-22 613341 3513664 1438 0 -90 331.30 CC25_041 2025-08-23 2025-08-27 613099 3513981 1428 0 -90 310.00 CC25_042 2025-08-28 2025-09-02 613188 3513970 1425 0 -90 274.90 CC25_043 2025-09-03 2025-09-10 613305 3514040 1420 0 -90 212.15 CC25_044 2025-09-11 2025-09-15 613156 3513936 1425 0 -90 290.15 CC25_045 2025-09-15 2025-09-22 614067 3513972 1411 215 -70 391.05 CC25_046 2025-09-23 2025-09-27 613206 3513935 1423 0 -90 269.75

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. MacNeil has verified the drilling data disclosed in this news release, including the assay and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil verified the data disclosed (including previously released Intrepid data underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to in this news release.

As it relates to adjacent properties disclosed in this news release, Mr. MacNeil has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Corral Copper Property.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core was first reviewed by a geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab.

All core samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), a division of ALS Global, in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation, with pulps sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures and is independent of the Company. HQ size core was split and sampled over approximately two metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using: ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA23) with an AA finish for gold and by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples assaying greater than 10 ppm (gpt) gold; by a 36-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for High Grade Cu (Cu-OG62), High Grade Zn (Zn-OG62) and High Grade Pb (Pb-OG62); and for silver assays above 100 ppm (g/t) by Fire Assay Fusion method with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). ME-ICP61 results were reported in parts per million (ppm), High Grade (OG62) results were reported in percent (%). In addition to ALS quality assurance- quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Intrepid implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards, with QA/QC control samples comprising approximately 10% of the sample stream.

About Corral Copper

The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper2. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of this data.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 20183, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

Notes

1 Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, silver and zinc assay values according to a 0.10% CuEq (see below) cutoff and include a maximum of 10 meters of internal dilution. All intervals reported are down hole core lengths, and true thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated. Analyzed Grade corresponds composite weighted ("composites") averages of laboratory analyses. Metal Equivalent assumes estimated recovery factors including 85% recovery for copper, and 80% recovery for gold, silver and zinc for reported composite intervals. Metal prices used for the CuEq and AuEq calculations are in USD based on Ag $37.00/oz, Au $3000/oz, Cu $3.80/lb, Zn $1.15/lb The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (85% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.71)(80% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0077)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.28)(80% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (gpt)(80% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.4085)(85% rec.) + (Silver (gpt) x 0.0108)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.4188)(80% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

2 Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website, on the City of Bisbee website (www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History) and from Briggs, D.F., 2015, History of the Warren (Bisbee) Mining District, Arizona Geological Survey Contributed Report CR-15-b, 8 p.

3 Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 (South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the potential of the property; the interpretation of drills results; the potential for a porphyry discovery; that the geological features observed are very similar to those seen at Ringo; expectations for drilling in 2026; the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects; and potential future production.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

