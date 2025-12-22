Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Toronto, December 22, 2025 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 3rd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02B) has been completed.

DDH WD-25-02B was collared approximately 60 meters northwest of WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 325 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a final depth of 122 meters further increasing the mineralized footprint of the target to the west (Figure 3).

DDH WD-25-02B was successful, with massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) found associated with the contact breccia at 56.4m depth with mineralization continuing to 122 meters.

The sulphide mineralization in the drill hole occurred in both sediments and volcanics, terminating in massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) with visible Chalcopyrite (CuFeS 2 ) as seen in Figure 1.

) as seen in Figure 1. Downhole ground conditions in the fault zone (sand seams, gouge) led to the termination of the drill hole at 122 meters, as we were drilling through a massive copper zone (Figure 1).

Most Sample sections between 53.0 and 122.0 meters were 3 meters in length, to provide the best overall data for the drill hole. Smaller sample widths were identified and cut where appropriate.

With massive mineralization present at the base of the drill hole, a new drill hole is being designed by the Technical Team, to be initiated from the other side of the fault zone, (New - to be permitted) in Phase 2 - 2026.

FIGURE 1: Visible VMS Quality Mineralization, Massive Chalcopyrite (CuFeS 2 ) - Samples cut for Lab Processing





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278797_be7c233be4cc7b5b_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278797_be7c233be4cc7b5b_003full.jpg

FIGURE 2: Massive Copper Mineralization Throughout Cut Drill Core in DDH WD-25-02B Sample Section





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278797_be7c233be4cc7b5b_004full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278797_be7c233be4cc7b5b_005full.jpg

FIGURE 3: Drill Hole Locations, WD-25-01, WD-25-02B

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278797_be7c233be4cc7b5b_006full.jpg

All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked and cut for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for sulphide confirmation - filtering and width identification in definition for sampling core for ALS Global. A total of (27) 3 meter sections have been identified for Base and Precious Metals analysis, including Antimony, and have been shipped to ALSGlobal, Moncton, New Brunswick for processing.

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director, stated, "Drilling continues to intersect massive copper bearing mineralization in the western portion of the Wedge. The style of the mineralization varies from massive VMS (Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) to sequences of intercalated volcanics and VMS bands. XRF analysis has confirmed the high presence of copper, and we look forward to obtaining the permits required to drill this high-grade zone from the other side of the fault zone in the spring drill phase. The mineralization just continues to impress. We look forward to testing the thickness of this area of the target zone."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "Our 3rd drill hole, WD-25-02B continues to demonstrate the high-quality mineralization at this deposit and now we are testing the depth on the western flank of the targets. The samples clearly confirm multiple Copper rich zones, and we are systematically drilling the area to help identify the size and scale of this body. We look forward to revisiting this area of the Target Plate in our next phase of drilling, as we were just entering a very impressive high grade copper zone. We now have (3) completed drill holes with all core sample sections delivered ALS Global Labs for "Rush" processing. Our team has been highly motivated to process and ship the drill core quickly for expediated assay results from ALS Global (Moncton)."

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Social Media

X: @NineMileMetals

LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals

Facebook: @ Nine Mile Metals



This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

____________________________________________________________________________________

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 (T) (506) 804-6117

www.ninemilemetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278797