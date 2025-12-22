Benton Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Thunder Bay, December 22, 2025 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2.675 million incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting provisions contained within the Company's stock option plan.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow. Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

