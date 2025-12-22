Argenta Silver Corp Graduates To Otcqx Best Market

TSX-V: AGAG

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AGAGF.

"Our upgrade to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone as we broaden our presence in the United States and increase accessibility for U.S. investors seeking high-quality silver opportunities," said Joaquin Marias, CEO. "OTCQX enhances our visibility and credibility with both institutional and retail investors, while providing direct access to a silver growth story. As we advance the El Quevar Project, we believe we are well positioned to deliver meaningful value in a strengthening silver market, and we welcome new U.S. investors to participate in this exciting stage of our development."

OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Argenta common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of Argenta will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: AGAG) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA: T1K), providing additional global exposure.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver - a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.