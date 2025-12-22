International Battery Metals Ltd. Provides General Corporate Update

International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (TSXV: IBAT) & (OTCQB:IBATF) today announced certain general corporate matters following the Company's most recent annual general meeting held on December 17, 2025.

On December 18, 2025, the Board approved the grant of an aggregate of 4,599,816 shares of restricted stock of the Company to the directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's 2025 Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan (the "Plan"). Each director received a grant of 1,149,954 shares of restricted stock. The restricted stock is issued subject to vesting restrictions that will lapse and fully vest one year from the date of grant. All such restricted stock grants are subject to the terms of the Plan, applicable securities law hold periods, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

