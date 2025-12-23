Honey Badger Silver to Earn Physical Silver Income Through Monetary Metals' Innovative Silver Bond Program

Toronto, December 23, 2025 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company"), a Canadian silver-focused company, is pleased to announce its first strategic partnership with Monetary Metals & Co., ("Monetary Metals"), a 10,000-ounce silver loan investment earning a 12% annual yield to Honey Badger payable in physical silver. This silver loan purchase was crystallized when the price of silver was $52/oz. The silver loan will mature on August 8, 2027.

"We absolutely love silver! Silver metal is in short supply so having access to the physical metal, PLUS a substantial yield in silver metal, is an important step for our Company," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO of Honey Badger. "This investment adds to our substantial existing silver mineral resource exposure through our 7 different silver-focused properties. Our vision, once sufficient scale is achieved, is to eventually flow this silver metal to our shareholders in the form of a silver metal dividend."

Keith Weiner, Founder & CEO of Monetary Metals, added: "We're delighted to partner with Honey Badger Silver as they can deploy their capital into productive, yield-generating silver assets."

Through its partnership with Monetary Metals, Honey Badger continues to evaluate an expanded pipeline of yield-bearing silver investments that complement its existing high-growth potential silver mining assets.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company with multiple projects in Northern Canada, including the Plata and Clear Lake silver projects in Yukon, the Sunrise Lake project in the Northwest Territories, and significant landholdings in the historic Nanisivik mine area in Nunavut. In addition to its project portfolio, Honey Badger is developing a growing pipeline of royalties, streaming agreements, and strategic silver investments. The Company is focused on building a portfolio that transforms silver revenue into long-term, income-generating assets.

