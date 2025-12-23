International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 23, 2025 - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2025 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year are John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. is a Critical Minerals exploration company with exploration activities in Ontario, Canada, with intentions to expand into Southern Africa. It has projects at various stages, ranging from Definitive Feasibility Study at Rubicon in Namibia (note that ILC currently has an option only and is treating this as historic information at this point and not a current resource for ILC) to Preliminary Economic Assessment at Raleigh Lake (as noted above) to Pre-Drilling at Wolf Ridge. The primary target metals in Canada are lithium, rubidium and copper. There are three projects (two in Ontario and one in Ireland) in which ILC has sold its share but where we stand to receive future payments from either a resource milestone being achieved or from a Net Smelter Royalty. In Namibia the Karibib project contains lithium, rubidium and cesium.

While the world's politicians are currently divided on the future of the energy market's historic dependence on oil and gas and on "Net Zero", there is in any scenario an ever increasing and significant demand for electricity driven by AI and data centres, and by a likely unstoppable momentum towards electric vehicles and grid-scale electricity storage. All these contribute to rising demand for lithium and copper as well as other metals. Rubidium is also a valuable critical metal that is strategic for high-precision clocks and for space technology. We have seen the politically driven and increasingly urgent wish by the USA, Canada, EU and other major economies to safeguard their supplies of critical metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian and Southern African projects, which contain lithium, rubidium, cesium and copper, are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission for the next decade is to generate revenue for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals, as well as rare metals, while also contributing to the creation of a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities.

This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world-class deposits. We have announced that we regard Southern Africa as a key strategic target market for ILC and, in addition to Namibia, we have applied for and hope to receive EPOs in Zimbabwe. We hope to make further announcements on the portfolio developments over the next few weeks and months.

The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

Name Metal Location Stage Area in

Hectares Current

Ownership

Percentage Future

Ownership % if

options

exercised and/or

residual interest Operator or JV

Partner Rubicon +

Helikon +

Exclusive

Prospecting

Licence Lithium

Rubidium

Cesium Karibib, Namibia 2021 : Feasibility

Study completed

for Li, Rb and Cs 29,500 0 % 80% Lepidico; ILC if

option exercised Raleigh Lake Lithium

Rubidium Ontario Dec 2023 : PEA

for Li completed

Apr 2023 Maiden

Resource

Estimates for Li

and Rb 32,900 100% 100% ILC Firesteel Copper

Cobalt Ontario Aeromagnetics

and Drilling

started mid 2024 6,600 90% 90% ILC Wolf Ridge Lithium Ontario Pre-Drilling 5,700 0% 100% ILC Mavis Lake Lithium Ontario May 2023

Maiden Resource

Estimate 2,600 0% 0%

(carries an extra

earn-in payment

of AUD$ 0.75

million if resource

targets met) Critical Resources

Limited

(ASX: CRR) Avalonia Lithium Ireland Drilling 29,200 0% 0%

2.0% Net Smelter

Royalty GFL Intl Co Ltd.

(owned by

Ganfeng Lithium

Group Co. Ltd) Forgan/

Lucky Lakes Lithium Ontario Drilling < 500 0% 0%

1.5% Net Smelter

Royalty Power Minerals

Limited

(ASX: PNN)

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project, comprising lithium and rubidium, and the Firesteel copper project in Canada, as well as obtaining EPOs and mineral claims in Zimbabwe. The Karibib projects in Namibia, including further development on the EPL there, will become a high focus if ILC exercises its option there.

The Raleigh Lake Project now encompasses 32,900 hectares (329 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and represents ILC's most significant project in Canada. To date, drilling has occurred on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still pending. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, free from any encumbrances and royalties. The Raleigh Lake Project boasts excellent access to roads, rail, and utilities.

A continuing goal has been to remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality. Following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021, the Mavis Lake project in Canada in 2022, and the Avalonia project in 2025, ILC continues to achieve sufficient inward cash flow to be able to make progress with its exploration projects.

With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, electrical storage, and portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy, sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects that have significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the preferred lithium and rare metals resource developers for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders for the rest of the 2020s, the decade of battery metals.

