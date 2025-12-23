U.s. Gold Corp. Announces $31.2 Million Private Placement

U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NASDAQ: USAU) today announced that we have closed a private placement of 1,922,159 shares of our common stock at a price of $16.25 per share (the "Offering Shares") and warrants to purchase 961,077 shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $23.00 per share (the "Warrants"), pursuant to a securities purchase agreement entered into with certain investors, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $31.2 million. The Warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire two years after the initial issuance date. Pricing of the Offering Shares was set based on the close price of our common shares on Monday December 15, 2025 of $16.91, representing an approximate 4% discount to the close price.

The Company is excited to add a number of new shareholders, including Franklin Templeton Investments, Mackenzie Investments, and Libra Advisors to its shareholder registry.

The 30-day and 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") as of Dec 15, 2025 was $16.03 and $16.43 per share, respectively. This represents a premium of approximately 1.4% to the 30-day VWAP and an approximate 1.1% discount to the 20-day VWAP.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for initial development costs at our CK Gold Project, potential land acquisitions, further exploration of our properties and general working capital purposes.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The Company's CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. The Company's Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Company's Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

