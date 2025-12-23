Aftermath Silver Ltd. Closes $20 Million Financing, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (FSE: FLM1) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced brokered, "best-efforts" private placement (the "Offering") of 22,222,250 common shares (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of $20,000,025. The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agent (collectively, the "Agents").

The Offering was completed by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and in reliance on the amendments to Part 5A of NI 45-106 set forth in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Shares offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund further exploration and development at the Company's Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in southern Peru (the "Berenguela Project"), completion of a pre-feasibility study for the Berenguela Project, further exploration at the Company's other mineral projects and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A related party of the Company acquired 9,900,000 Shares pursuant to the Offering. The issuance of such securities to this related party is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the securities issued to such party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of approximately $1,200,000. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals which aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver and critical metal projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project. The Company has acquired the rights to a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining and EMX Royalties. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published on December 4, 2025. A NI43-101Technical Report on the property will be filed shortly.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR+ and the Company's web page).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

