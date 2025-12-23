Gold'n Futures Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, December 23, 2025 - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces that it will be proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital (the "Common Shares") on the basis of every one hundred (100) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the "Share Consolidation"), as previously announced by the Company on October 21, 2025, effective December 30, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Company received approval from its shareholders for the Share Consolidation at its annual general and special meeting held on November 18, 2025.

As a result of the Share Consolidation, the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 2,363,858. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon the Share Consolidation.

The Company has applied for new ISIN and CUSIP numbers in connection with the Share Consolidation. The new ISIN and CUSIP will be announced once assigned.

Shareholders of record as at the Effective Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the Effective Date.

The Company believes that the Share Consolidation will make the Company more attractive to financing opportunities, and will allow for the restructuring and settlement of certain existing liabilities. Completion of the Share Consolidation remains subject to completion of appropriate regulatory filings with the CSE.

