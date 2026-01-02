Vanguard Mining Announces Assignment of Option to Acquire Mineral Claims

Vancouver, BC - January 2, 2026 - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU | OTC: RECHF | Frankfurt: SL5) ) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release dated November 11, 2024, it has entered into an assignment and waiver agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") dated December 30, 2025 among the Company, Homegold Resources Ltd. ("Homegold") and Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("Stamper"), pursuant to which Stamper assigned Vanguard its interest in an option agreement dated May 21, 2021 almost Stamper and Homegold whereby Stamper had an exclusive option to acquire the mineral claims located northeast of Campbell River, BC, known as the "Redonda Property". Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, Vanguard now holds the option to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the Redonda Property by making a C$400,000 cash payment to Homegold on or before May 21, 2026.

About Vanguard Mining Corp.

Vanguard Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals. The Company is currently advancing uranium exploration projects in the United States and Paraguay, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Vanguard is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective uranium properties.

