Renforth Issues Update

$200, January 5, 2026 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders of the following corporate and exploration activities underway.

Flow Through Financing Completed

Renforth has raised $200,000 in flow through funds by the sale of shares priced at $0.02 per share, issued on a flow through basis. The use of proceeds of these funds is to drill on our Victoria polymetallic deposit near Malartic Quebec. It is anticipated that there will be at least one additional closing for the sale of common share units, the final closing will be on or before Jan. 16, 2026.

Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit

Platinum & Palladium Assays - As previously announced, 99 witness core samples have been selected by Renforth's geologists and submitted for platinum and palladium analysis, with results expected this month. Samples selected were selected from lithologies and zones anticipated to contain Pt and Pd mineralization, as well as from lithologies expected to be unmineralized, allowing for the exclusion of unmineralized lithologies in the future. Previous testing of 16 samples has demonstrated that platinum and palladium are present within the mineralized ultramafic package. With this and future assaying these metals should be included in the next resource statement for Victoria.

Renforth is permitting ~1000m of drilling on the Victoria deposit, anticipated to begin in February. The drillholes are designed to undercut and extend a previously drilled hole which was stopped in mineralization, as evidenced in the MRE deposit model. SUR-21-04 includes several intersections of note, one of which assayed 0.55% Cu over 10.5m from 182.7m - 193.2m, and containing a higher grade interval of 0.95% Cu over 0.55m. This was the 4th hole drilled at Victoria and has seen no follow up.

Renforth will also undercut SUR-21-28 which intersected 0.46% Ni over 12m from 187.5-202.5m and contains a 3.46% Ni over 1.5m interval. SUR-21-28 is a 234m long hole, terminating at a vertical depth of ~210m and undercutting two shallower drill holes. Mineralization can be traced down dip through the three holes. If this planned 4th hole, which will be a deeper undercut, is successful, it would extend mineralization outside of the currently modelled mineralized domains.

Annual General Meeting

Renforth held its AGM on December 15th with all the matters before the meeting passing.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ and independent qualified person pursuant to the guidelines in NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this press release.

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources is a junior exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and polymetallic projects in Québec's Abitibi mining district. Its flagship asset, the wholly-owned Parbec Gold Deposit - located beside Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s Canadian Malartic mine - currently hosts 265,800 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 97,000 ounces in the Inferred category, within an open-pit scenario using a cut-off grade determined using a value of US$ 2,100 per ounce of Gold.

Renforth also controls the district-scale Malartic Metals Package, which includes the Victoria Polymetallic Deposit. In 2025, the company declared an initial NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource for Victoria of 125 million tonnes grading 0.15 % NiEq, an open-pit polymetallic system with significant potential for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt and platinum-group elements.

With road access, hydro-electric power, and proximity to established mining infrastructure, Renforth is strategically positioned to leverage its diversified resource base and location to create shareholder value.

