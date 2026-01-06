GoldMining Reports New Drill Results Highlighting Exploration Potential at São Jorge Project, Pará State, Brazil

GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2025 RC drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project ("São Jorge" or the "Project") in the Tapajós gold district ("Tapajós"), Pará State, Brazil. New exploration results further support the initial drilling results that identified exploration discoveries at four new gold prospects, including at the William South prospect located approximately 1.5 kilometre ("km") north of the existing São Jorge deposit (the "Deposit") (see news release October 20, 2025).

The reverse circulation ("RC") drilling results detailed in this release comprise the continuation of the William South drilling program ("the Program"), a high priority part of the broader 2025 São Jorge Project exploration program which the Company designed to test new targets outside of the known areas of mineralization.

Highlights:

William South RC Drilling Results: 12 metres ("m") at 2.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 13 m depth, including 1 m at 22 g/t Au (SJRC-048-25) 4 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 46 m depth (SJRC-049-25) 1 m at 1.23 g/t Au from 16 m depth (SJRC-047-25)

Preliminary processing of Induced Polarisation ("IP") data indicates drilling completed at William South to date has only tested the southern flank of a broad chargeability anomaly, which is similar in scale and intensity to the known IP signature of the São Jorge Deposit. Drilling over the highest chargeability core of the William South IP anomaly is planned in 2026.

A total of 9,533 metres of drilling was safely and successfully completed on-budget during 2025.

Exploration results received to date support the broader potential for discovery and delineation of new zones of mineralization across the 46,000 hectare São Jorge Project.

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining, commented: "GoldMining is further encouraged by the additional positive drill results yielded from the 2025 RC drilling completed to date at the William South prospect, an emerging gold discovery located a short distance from the known São Jorge gold deposit. The geology and geophysical signature at William South resembles the São Jorge gold deposit itself based on exploration to date. This work has been encouraging of the potential for this area, highlighting that significant additional systematic exploration is required, especially over the core of the IP anomaly which has not yet been tested by drilling.

In conjunction with William South, we continue to explore additional targets across the broad 12 km x 7 km geochemical footprint overlying the São Jorge property-scale mineral system, where we have additional exploration results pending. The excellent infrastructure at the 100% owned 46,000 hectare São Jorge Project includes easy access to paved highway, grid power and an existing 50-person camp that has facilitated our exploration activities to date as we continue to systematically explore this highly prospective regional-scale property in the rapidly emerging Tapajós gold district."

Project Overview

The São Jorge Gold Project is located in the Tapajós gold district (see Figure 1) in the south-central portion of the Amazon Craton. The São Jorge gold deposit is a granite-hosted, intrusion-related gold deposit which is a similar deposit style to the Tocantinzinho gold mine located approximately 80 km northwest of São Jorge. Exploration activities at the Project carried out by the Company over the past two years have successfully delineated several new exploration targets comprising gold ± copper ± molybdenum ± silver soil geochemical anomalies, which cumulatively outlines a large mineral system (see news releases dated March 18 and April 14, 2025).

2025 São Jorge Mineral System Exploration Program

The São Jorge mineral system is defined by a comprehensive exploration data set which the Company has developed over previous campaigns. Surrounding the previously delineated São Jorge deposit, which has a defined 1.4 km strike length, the broader mineral system comprises a zone of contiguous surface geochemical anomalies over an area of 12 km x 7 km, which the Company interprets to be the surface expression of a broad intrusive related gold system.

The 2025 São Jorge exploration program successfully and safely completed a total of 9,533 m of drilling, which exceeded the total planned meterage of 9,000 m while remaining on-budget. The Project benefitted from the introduction of RC drilling which is cheaper and more rapid than diamond core, while providing greater depth penetration and assay reliability than auger drilling. The Program comprised 3,862 m diamond core, 3,528 m RC and 2,143 m auger drilling.

Of the 84 RC holes drilled to date across the Project for a total of 3,528 metres, assays have been returned for 78 holes, with the remaining 18 holes pending assays. To date, four target areas have returned >1 g/t Au intercepts from RC drilling: William South, William North, Ivonette and Dragon West (see Figure 2).

Previously announced initial intercepts at the William South prospect included 4 m at 1.78 g/t Au from 12 m depth (see news release October 20, 2025).

New assay results are presented herein for additional drilling at the William South Prospect, which is located 1.5 km north of the Deposit. The full drilling program at William South comprised 20 RC holes drilled on three fences to test beneath a broad zone of elevated gold-in-soil and auger drilling geochemistry. The western-most drill fence returned the best assay results from weathered monzogranite containing disseminated pyrite mineralization. The strongest mineralized intercept to date, comprising 12 m at 2.38 g/t Au (including 1 m at 22.08 g/t Au), occurs adjacent to a contact between monzogranite and syenogranite intrusive phases. A similar intrusive contact localizes strain, hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization at the São Jorge deposit. Mineralization remains open along strike and to depth.

Preliminary processing of the recently completed 40 line km of IP surveying indicates that a broad east-west oriented high tenor chargeability anomaly, with coincident high resistivity, occurs at the William South target. Overall, the William South geophysical signature is similar in nature, scale and intensity to the São Jorge deposit. Drilling completed to date primarily targeted the highest tenor gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly, which occurs south of the core geophysical anomaly. Future drilling will extend northwards to test the chargeability / resistivity high.

Further RC drilling was subsequently completed at the Ivonette and Dragon West targets, to follow up on previously returned +1 g/t Au drill intercepts, with the objective to expand the mineralization intersected to date and potentially define new mineral resources. Assays are pending. Also, additional results from other components of the Program, including diamond core drilling beneath the São Jorge deposit, expansion of the IP survey grid, and a garimpo (artisanal mine) mapping and sampling program, will be reported as results are available.

Table 1 São Jorge 2025 drilling results at William South prospect (as of January 6, 2026).

Prospect Name Drill Hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Sample

Length (m) Au Grade

(g/t) William South SJRC-045-25 21 22 1 0.48

47 48 1 0.22 SJRC-046-25 12 16 4 1.78 including 13 14 1 5.03 including 14 15 1 1.19

24 25 1 0.19

49 51 2 0.13 SJRC-047-25 3 4 1 0.22

16 17 1 1.23

22 23 1 0.26

37 41 4 0.22 including 39 40 1 0.47 SJRC-048-25 13 25 12 2.38 including 16 17 1 4.86 including 17 18 1 22.08

28 29 1 0.27

31 32 1 0.15

39 40 1 0.19 SJRC-049-25 2 3 1 0.12

31 32 1 0.24

46 50 4 1.11 including 46 47 1 2.35 including 47 48 1 1.69 SJRC-050-25 45 46 1 0.12

48 49 1 0.11 SJRC-051-25 45 46 1 0.34 SJRC-052-25 2 4 2 0.21 SJRC-053-25 NSR SJRC-054-25 0 2 2 0.15

5 6 1 0.20

6 7 1 0.72

9 10 1 0.14

12 13 1 0.32 SJRC-055-25 1 2 1 0.12 SJRC-056-25 to

SJRC-058-25 NSR SJRC-059-25 29 31 2 0.20

32 33 1 0.16 SJRC-060-25 22 23 1 0.49 SJRC-061-25 10 12 2 0.15

37 38 1 0.12 SJRC-062-25 3 4 1 0.11

15 16 1 0.14 SJRC-063-25 18 19 1 0.70

21 22 1 0.15 SJRC-064-25 8 9 1 0.29

Note: NSR: 'No Significant Result'. True width of mineralization is estimated to be approximately two-thirds of downhole length, assuming primarily steeply dipping vein-hosted mineralization intersected by inclined (-60° dip) drill holes. Assays >1 g/t Au in bold; drill holes highlighted in this release are shaded.

Table 2 São Jorge RC drill hole collar location coordinates (as of January 6, 2026).

Hole Number Easting

Metres

(UTM Zone

21S) Northing Metres

(UTM Zone

21S) Elevation

(m above

sea level) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) Depth

(m) Status SJRC-001-25 653891 9282977 199.57 -60 180 40 Results Received SJRC-002-25 653893 9282926 205.33 -60 180 30 Results Received SJRC-003-25 654099 9282889 196.39 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-004-25 654258 9282949 198.09 -60 180 30 Results Received SJRC-005-25 653894 9282789 200.33 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-006-25 654098 9282786 223.67 -60 360 30 Results Received SJRC-007-25 654271 9282741 216.01 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-008-25 653486 9283739 247.26 -60 360 15 Results Received SJRC-009-25 653490 9283841 247.47 -60 360 21 Results Received SJRC-010-25 653688 9283855 241.80 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-011-25 653683 9283940 227.63 -60 360 30 Results Received SJRC-012-25 653689 9284042 236.42 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-013-25 653918 9283957 239.75 -60 360 30 Results Received SJRC-014-25 653903 9284037 239.93 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-015-25 653882 9284141 191.36 -60 360 25 Results Received SJRC-016-25 652641 9282394 191.36 -60 150 30 Results Received SJRC-016B-25 652641 9282394 190.07 -60 330 30 Results Received SJRC-017-25 652698 9282469 192.36 -60 150 30 Results Received SJRC-018-25 652728 9282565 190.55 -60 150 30 Results Received SJRC-019-25 652559 9282342 189.39 -60 130 18 Results Received SJRC-020-25 652486 9282288 187.20 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-021-25 652387 9282150 188.78 -60 180 21 Results Received SJRC-022-25 652301 9282197 189.17 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-023-25 652223 9282137 226.90 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-024-25 652129 9282110 188.33 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-025-25 652028 9282132 190.07 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-026-25 651930 9282116 186.76 -60 180 25 Results Received SJRC-027-25 651827 9282125 186.81 -60 180 26 Results Received SJRC-028-25 652802 9282206 192.68 -60 330 31 Results Received SJRC-029-25 652736 9282180 190.47 -60 330 21 Results Received SJRC-030-25 656200 9286496 219.02 -60 360 50 Results Received SJRC-031-25 656201 9286520 217.62 -60 360 50 Results Received SJRC-032-25 656200 9286545 216.43 -60 360 50 Results Received SJRC-033-25 656236 9286543 216.62 -60 360 70 Results Received SJRC-034-25 659993 9281950 227.79 -60 360 50 Results Received SJRC-035-25 659917 9281909 230.39 -60 330 50 Results Received SJRC-036-25 659900 9281940 229.68 -60 360 30 Results Received SJRC-037-25 659789 9281849 230.76 -60 330 50 Results Received SJRC-038-25 659693 9281802 229.05 -60 330 40 Results Received SJRC-039-25 658549 9281097 236.21 -60 45 30 Results Received SJRC-040-25 658596 9281155 231.24 -60 45 39 Results Received SJRC-041-25 658647 9281203 227.16 -60 45 33 Results Received SJRC-042-25 658724 9281148 223.86 -60 45 30 Results Received SJRC-043-25 658670 9281098 231.37 -60 45 30 Results Received SJRC-044-25 658616 9281042 234.90 -60 45 35 Results Received SJRC-045-25 656030 9284637 215.05 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-046-25 656018 9284612 215.71 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-047-25 656018 9284587 216.19 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-048-25 656015 9284560 216.31 -60 360 55 Results Received SJRC-049-25 656018 9284534 216.82 -60 360 55 Results Received SJRC-050-25 656014 9284511 216.55 -60 360 55 Results Received SJRC-051-25 656017 9284485 216.10 -60 360 39 Results Received SJRC-052-25 656792 9284197 216.70 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-053-25 656790 9284228 216.22 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-054-25 656794 9284247 215.94 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-055-25 656790 9284268 215.62 -60 360 51 Results Received SJRC-056-25 656789 9284298 215.15 -60 360 56 Results Received SJRC-057-25 656542 9284235 220.65 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-058-25 656542 9284213 221.22 -60 360 56 Results Received SJRC-059-25 656543 9284189 221.65 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-060-25 656543 9284165 222.68 -60 360 52 Results Received SJRC-061-25 656645 9284382 216.44 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-062-25 656642 9284363 216.13 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-063-25 656640 9284338 216.70 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-064-25 656641 9284311 217.90 -60 360 60 Results Received SJRC-065-25 658608 9281169 230.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-066-25 658574 9281140 232.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-067-25 658580 9281223 228.00 -60 45 47 Results Pending SJRC-068-25 658551 9281196 231.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-069-25 658524 9281179 231.00 -60 45 52 Results Pending SJRC-070-25 658479 9281207 231.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-071-25 658465 9281183 233.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-072-25 658520 9281236 228.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-073-25 658553 9281257 226.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-074-25 658494 9281306 217.00 -60 45 48 Results Pending SJRC-075-25 658480 9281274 238.00 -60 45 53 Results Pending SJRC-076-25 658440 9281261 222.00 -60 45 50 Results Pending SJRC-077-25 654253 9282981 212.00 -60 180 50 Results Pending SJRC-078-25 654251 9282936 200.00 -60 180 62.5 Results Pending SJRC-079-25 654279 9282974 210.00 -60 180 50 Results Pending SJRC-080-25 654292 9282945 206.00 -60 180 50 Results Pending SJRC-081-25 654189 9282919 206.00 -60 180 50 Results Pending SJRC-082-25 654188 9282945 211.00 -60 180 61.5 Results Pending SJRC-083-25 654188 9282976 220.00 -60 180 51 Results Pending

Data Verification

For drill core sampling, samples were taken from the NQ/HQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda. ("SGS") in Brazil for assaying, and the other half of the core retained at the site for future reference. Sample lengths downhole were uniformly 1.0 m. For the auger drilling program, samples were collected at 1 m sample intervals, with the material being dried, homogenized and split in the field to obtain a 1 kg representative sample which was sent to SGS for analysis. The remaining auger sample material is stored until the lab results are received, and a 1 kg sample duplicate is maintained in the archive. For the RC drilling program, samples were collected at 1 m sample intervals, generating approximately 25 kg samples, with the material being dried, homogenized and split in the field to obtain a 1 kg representative sample which was sent to SGS for analysis. The remaining RC sample material is stored until the lab results are received, and approximately 20 kg of the original samples are maintained in the archive.

SGS is a certified commercial laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is independent of GoldMining. GoldMining has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program for the sampling and analysis of drill core and auger samples, including duplicates, mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 100 samples. The gold analyses are completed by FAA505 method (fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material).

Qualified Person

Paulo Pereira, P. Geo., Country Manager, Brazil of GoldMining, has supervised the preparation of, verified and approved all scientific and technical information herein this news release. Mr. Pereira is also a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Visit www.goldmining.com for more information, including high-resolution figures, and to review the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, São Jorge Project, Pará State, Brazil," with an effective date of January 28, 2025.

