Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Provides Operations Strategy Update

Toronto, January 6, 2026 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company" or "CSH") Provides Operations Strategy Update. 2025 was a transformative year for the Company. After divesting the Company's significant Ontario exploration property (see the Company's press release dated January 24, 2024), CSH has focused on seeking to diversify away from that of being exclusively an "exploration first" company and towards a primary goal of generating potential revenue and cash flow from the processing, milling and production of concentrate material for sale.

In 2025 CSH incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mexico "Cazadores Minerales SA de CV" ("CMS"). Incorporating in Mexico has allowed CSH to establish a corporate presence in Mexico, a requirement for doing business in Mexico. This could include, but is not limited to: acquiring, owning and/or holding mining concessions, leases, property; purchasing and importing of a mill and milling equipment; licensing and operation of a mill; entering into purchase and sales agreements for the purpose of selling concentrates; and exploration and development of mining concessions.

Also in 2025 CMS sourced, negotiated for and recently signed non-binding agreements for two historic mining properties that have existing stockpiled material from previous mining efforts located above ground. Initial trench sampling of these stockpiles previously sent to Servicio Geologico Mexicano (SGM) in Oaxaca, MX for analysis returned promising values for silver content, with associated gold and copper values also reported. Management conservatively estimates that these stockpiles contain between 125,000 - 150,000 tonnes of material.

Pursuant to the terms of the non-binding agreements signed in late November of 2025, CMS has a 90-day due diligence period to conduct investigations on the properties and stockpiles, and to negotiate and enter into a binding definitive acquisition agreement. No consideration was paid by the Company for these rights, and it is expected that any binding acquisition agreement will contain a per tonne cash payment obligation for CMS to the property owner, only once concentrate sales have been realized.

The Company has sourced and is working with two third party vendors/manufacturers for the potential purchase of a 50-100 TPD mill to process these stockpiles into concentrate for sale. CSH has also secured a favourable site and location for the mill installation. The site is located in close proximity (less than 6kms) to the stockpile properties and has good road access with ample water and power supply located less than 1 km from the site.

Additionally, the Company continues to advance talks with the owners of other high priority mining concessions in Mexico that management believes have the potential to host mineable silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc, with all having seen small historic production. CMS/CSH's aim is to acquire one or more of these properties for future development to compliment the mill plans.

CSH/CMS is also pleased to announce that Mr. Raymond Lashbrook has accepted the position of VP of Exploration and Operations for Mexico, effective immediately. Mr. Lashbrook has over 45 years of experience in the exploration and mining business holding various positions with several mining companies. Mr. Lashbrook has worked for Sherritt Gordon, Kidd Creek Mines, Falconbridge, Hemlo, Quinterra and Valerie Gold to name a few. Mr. Lashbook is also a Mexican citizen having lived in Mexico for over 20 years and has proved to be an invaluable contact and reliable source of knowledge for the Company's pursuits in Mexico. He has effectively assisted the Company in navigating various local cultural and administrative processes and continues to be a very important part of the CSH/CMS team and our plans for Mexico in 2026 and beyond.

"As the Company seeks to transition towards small scale production, our focus is to find a way to generate revenue and to build shareholder value while keeping expenses low. That is the primary reason we are intending to set up our own mill in Mexico. We have identified, and seek to secure, adequate stockpiles to feed the mill for what we estimate to be 3-5 years. The Company has a tight share structure and is adequately capitalized with no debt. We have methodically laid the foundation for success and the team is committed to delivering on our plan within the next 12-18 months" said Jeff Hunter, President, CSH.

The Company looks forward to updating our shareholders as we progress towards what is shaping up to be a very busy 2026.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, gold and copper exploration and development in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

