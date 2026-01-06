DLP Resources Inc. Announces Award Grants

Cranbrook, January 6, 2026 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of incentive stock options (Options), restricted share units (RSUs), and deferred share units (DSUs) to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Grant Details

The Company has issued an aggregate of 518,086 incentive stock options ("Options"), 322,054 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,351,350 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each Option is exercisable by the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.37, for a period of five years, vesting 1/3 immediately, 1/3 after 1 year and 1/3 after 2 years. Each RSU and DSU entitles the holder to be issued one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest 1/3 immediately, 1/3 after 1 year and 1/3 after 2 years, and the DSUs will vest on the date that the holder ceases to be an eligible person under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southern Peru and Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Copper, Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

