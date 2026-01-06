Silver Viper Minerals Appoints Jeff Couch To Board Of Directors

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Couch to its Board of Directors, effective Tuesday January 6, 2026.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to Silver Viper," said Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. "Jeff brings deep capital-markets expertise and extensive board experience across global mining jurisdictions. His experience strengthens our governance as we continue to advance our portfolio in Mexico."

Appointment of Jeff Couch as a Director reporting to the Chairman

Mr. Jeff Couch is a seasoned capital markets executive with extensive experience in the natural resources sector, having advised companies and raised capital globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets. Mr. Couch currently works with a mining-focused global private equity firm with several billion dollars of assets under management and is presently acting Chief Executive Officer of Lydian Mining, an Armenian gold development company, and Alufer Mining, a Guinean bauxite producer, both portfolio companies of the private equity firm.

Previously, Mr. Couch held senior investment banking roles in Europe, including serving as Head of Investment Banking, Europe for BMO Capital Markets for over a decade. He has also held senior positions with Credit Suisse Europe and Citigroup (Salomon Brothers). Mr. Couch has extensive public company board experience on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Couch holds an undergraduate business degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Jeff will take on some executive responsibilities to help guide the company to its next phase of growth and portfolio development.

TSX-V Disclosure

The appointments are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. No security-based compensation has been granted in connection with these appointments.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Tel: 905-510-8890

Steve Cope

President and CEO

