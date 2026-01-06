Menü Artikel
Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

15:35 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY) announced it has confirmed a continuous, high grade mineralized silver corridor at its Mojave Project in California following extensive surface reconnaissance and rock chip sampling across the North Block. The results materially extend known mineralization beyond the initial high grade silver discovery and strengthen the geological understanding of the project area. Specifics can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03043548-6A1306070&v=undefined. The discovery represents an important advancement in the Company's exploration strategy and identifies a new, potentially high-value component of the Mojave Project.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO said, "Defining a 3km mineralized trend with surface results of up to 409 g/t silver and 1.5% copper is a highly encouraging outcome. This discovery complements our core antimony development strategy and gives us exposure as a diversified U.S. critical minerals company." She added that the company is expected to advance this opportunity with a staged exploration program.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-confirms-continuous-high-grade-mineralized-silver-corridor-at-its-mojave-project-in-california-302653895.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources


