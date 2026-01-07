Menü Artikel
BacTech Environmental Announces the Release of an Executive Information Overview Report by Crystal Research

19:50 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Toronto, January 7, 2026 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company" (CSE: BAC; OTCQB: BCCEF) today announced that Crystal Research Associates LLC ("CRA") has released an Executive Informational Overview (EIO®) on BacTech. The 46 page paid report can be found on BacTech's website (www.bactechgreen.com) under the Investors > Newsroom and on CRA's website (www.crystalra.com).

About BacTech

BacTech Environmental uses naturally occurring bacteria to safely treat and stabilize toxic mining materials while recovering valuable metals. The Company's proprietary bio-oxidation technology, BacOx, offers a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional smelting and roasting, intended to eliminate arsenic emissions and enable full in-country value creation.

BacTech is advancing its flagship bioleach processing facility in Tenguel, Ecuador, which is engineered for 100% arsenic stabilization, zero liquid discharge, and up to 35,000 oz/year of gold production in Phase 1, with planned modular expansion to 100,000+ oz/year. The Company is also developing its patent-pending Zero Tailings Reclamation technology, designed to convert sulphide tailings into saleable iron, critical metals, and ammonium-sulphate fertilizer for global markets leaving zero waste behind.

About Crystal Research Associates

Crystal Research Associates is an independent research firm led by Wall Street veterans, Jeffrey Kraws and Karen Goldfarb. Together, Kraws and Goldfarb have built a unique business model, capitalizing on decades of experience as an award-winning sell-side analyst team to produce institutional-quality industry and market research in a manner that is easily understood by investors and consumers. Our firm's approach has been proven successful over the years as our products are published and available on Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet and scores of other popular forums.

For further information or a copy of the report, please contact:

Kiki Segura- kksegura@bactechgreen.com

The Company has paid a fee to CRA for the preparation and distribution of the Report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's future projects, financing plans, and corporate strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Although BacTech believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BacTech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

