David Gunning Joins Lode Gold as Technical Advisor

Vancouver, January 7, 2026 - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("LOD.V", "LODFF", "Lode Gold", and the "Company") is pleased to announce David Gunning, a seasoned mining engineer, has agreed to join Lode Gold as a technical advisor to assist with advancing the Company's Fremont Gold Mine (the "Fremont Project") in California, USA.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold, comments, "We are thrilled to have Dave Gunning's expertise contributing to our Fremont Project. Throughout his career, David has been involved in feasibility studies, and the construction and operation of underground gold mines.

"His technical knowledge and hands-on leadership in mine design, construction, and production optimization will be invaluable as we advance our Fremont Project, using the latest mineral resource estimate which confirmed a significant gold system. Lode Gold is positioned to benefit greatly from David's extensive experience in production in similar operations."

David has over 35 years of experience, specializing in underground gold mining. He has led key initiatives in mine engineering and geology, as well as corporate management and supervision in his roles as COO, VP, and Director. In addition, David had been a P.Eng and QP ("Qualified Person") and had written and co-authored numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Most recently, David, as VP of Bluestone Resources, was involved in the completion of the positive feasibility study on the Cerro Blanco project in Guatemala while also having a leadership role at the Guatemala project site. Prior to that, he was the COO and Director for Starcore International Mines, profitably operating the San Martin gold mine in Mexico.

Romspen Loan: 1-Year Maturity Extension

Romspen and Lode Gold have agreed to amend and extend the maturity date of the loan to October 31, 2026, subject to certain terms and conditions. As consideration for the extension, Lode Gold will issue 700,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). In accordance with TSXV Policy 5.1, on or before October 31st, 2026, each Warrant will entitle Romspen to purchase a Lode Gold common share at an exercise price of $0.46 which is the market price determined as per the previous day's closing price. Lode Gold has agreed to pay Romspen an extension fee of 1% of the outstanding principal balance (if any) remaining unpaid at the Maturity Date; and, Romspen agreed to forgo its existing equity conversion rights of the total loan amount.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 8,000 channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1M oz (M&I) and 2M (Inferred). MRE (link) was updated in 2025; 92% of the ounces were left unmined. Average true widths at 1g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Gold Orogen (1475039 B.C. Ltd) is an early-stage exploration pure play with quality assets in the Yukon and New Brunswick, Canada. Optionality exists as assets are diversified on two mineral belts that are known to have prolific gold endowment.

A 19.9% strategic partner was brought in and a joint venture was formed to create one of the largest land packages in New Brunswick with mineral rights spanning 445km2.

The New Brunswick assets, McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook sit on a highly prospective belt that has seen many exciting discoveries including Dalradian, New Found Gold and Calibre Mining. Kinross-Puma surrounds McIntyre Brook.

In the Yukon, Golden Culvert/WIN sits on the southern end of the Tombstone Belt which in recent years has seen extensive exploration success. It has Reduced Intrusion (RIRGS) targets and sedimentary hosted orogenic mineralization. Over 4,500 m has been drilled with 50 gram meter intercepts.

The completion of Gold Orogen's spin out into a public company via an RTO is imminent, presenting a unique and compelling opportunity to unlock shareholder value as two standalone public companies with clear trajectory for growth will be created.

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report) : 376,000 oz (M&I) and 47,000 oz (Inferred).

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, PEng, vice-president, exploration, of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan

CEO & Director

