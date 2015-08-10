Altona Mining: Optimierungsstudie verlängert Lebenserwartung von Mine Little Eva
· Geschätzte Oxid- und Sulfidressourcen innerhalb der optimierten Tagebaugrube liegen bei 17,3 Mio. Tonnen mit 0,51 % Kupfer für 87.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Kupfer.
· Potenzial zur Verlängerung der Lebensdauer der Mine Little Eva, 7 Mio. Tonnen pro Jahr, bis auf 13,5 Jahre.
Altona Mining Ltd. (Altona oder das Unternehmen) gibt das Ergebnis einer Optimierungsstudie der Tagebaugrube für die neu entdeckte Lagerstätte Turkey Creek bekannt. Diese Lagerstätte liegt auf dem sich zu 100 % im Besitz des Unternehmens befindlichen Kupferprojekts Cloncurry in der Nähe von Mt Isa, Queensland.
Die oxidische und sulfidische Mineralressource auf Turkey Creek, die innerhalb der optimierten Tagebaugrube lagert, umfasst:
17,3 Mio. Tonnen mit 0,51 % Kupfer für 87.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Kupfer.
Falls nur das sulfidische Erz in Betracht gezogen wird, dann umfasst die Mineralressource in der Tagebaugrube:
10,6 Mio. Tonnen mit 0,47 % Kupfer für 50.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Kupfer.
Diese potenziell abbaubare Ressource wurde nicht als Erzvorräte klassifiziert. Metallurgische Testarbeiten wurden nur an den Sulfiderzen durchgeführt. Metallurgische Bohrungen, definierende Testarbeiten, geotechnische Entwürfe und eine Minenplanung sind erforderlich, um die Mineralressource in die Kategorie Erzvorräte überzuführen. Altona wird diese Studien in den kommenden Monaten durchführen.
Die Integration der Lagerstätte Turkey Creek in das Projekt Little Eva, das eine Aufbereitungsanlage mit einer Kapazität von 7 Mio. Tonnen pro Jahr voraussieht, besitzt das Potenzial, die aktuelle Lebensdauer der Mine von 11 Jahren um weitere 2,5 Jahre zu verlängern.
Altona Minings Managing Director Dr. Alistair Cowden sagte:
Die Studie demonstriert, dass die Lebensdauer von Little Eva die 11 Jahre leicht übertreffen wird und der Abbau und die Aufbereitung des oxidischen Kupfererzes in der geplanten Aufbereitungsanlage Little Eva, selbst bei niedrigen Ausbringungsraten, den Wert des Projekts beachtlich erhöhen könnte. Zahlreicher Lagerstätten in der weiteren Umgebung des Projekts Cloncurry besitzen einen Eisernen Hut (Oxidationszone) und Altona wird in den kommenden Monaten von allen Oxid-Ressourcen berichten.
Wir erwarten, dass das geplante 345-Mio.-AUD-Joint-Venture, das mit der vor Kurzem bekannt gegebenen Rahmenvereinbarung mit Sichuan Railway Investment Group ins Auge gefasst wurde, die Entwicklung eines beachtlichen Inventars an Oxiderz auf dem gesamten Projekt berücksichtigen wird und damit die Attraktivität dieses großen Kupferentwicklungsprojekts weiter verbessern wird.
Die Kupfersulfid-Hauptvererzung auf Turkey Creek wird von einer Kupferoxidvererzung überlagert, die von der Oberfläche bis in eine Tiefe von 25 bis 45 m reicht. Dieses Material dürfte für eine Aufbereitung im geplanten Flotationskreislauf Little Eva durch eine Sulfidisierung oder durch Hinzunahme eines Laugungskreislaufs geeignet sein.
Die Studie hebt die Möglichkeit für eine signifikante Verbesserung des Projektwertes hervor, da eine zusätzliche nahe der Oberfläche lagernde Kupferoxidvererzung in allen Lagerstätten des Minenplans vorkommt. Dieses Material wurde nicht in die endgültige Machbarkeitsstudie eingeschlossen (Definitive Feasibility Study, DFS). Im aktuellen Plan wird das Material als Abraum abgebaut, um Zugang zu den Kupfersulfidzonen zu erhalten, und für eine zukünftige Aufbereitung auf Halde geschüttet.
Turkey Creek liegt 1,5 km östlich der geplanten Tagebaugrube Little Eva und der Aufbereitungsanlage, die auf den gewährten Abbaukonzessionen liegt.
Über Altona
Altona Mining Ltd. ist ein an der ASX notiertes Unternehmen, das vor Kurzem seine erfolgreiche Outokumpu-Mine, Finnland, verkaufte und sich jetzt auf das Projekt Cloncurry in Queensland, Australien, konzentriert.
Das Kupferprojekt Cloncurry beherbergt Mineralressourcen, die ungefähr 1,65 Mio. Tonnen Kupfer und 0,41 Mio. Unzen Gold enthalten. Die erste vorgesehene Entwicklung ist die Kupfer-Gold-Tagebaumine und Aufbereitungsanlage mit einer Kapazität von 7 Mio. Tonnen pro Jahr. Altona hat eine Rahmenvereinbarung mit Sichuan Railway Investment Group zur vollständigen Finanzierung und Entwicklung von Little Eva geschlossen. Little Eva ist genehmigt mit einer geplanten Jahresproduktion1 von 38.800 t Kupfer und 17.200 Unzen Gold über mindestens 11 Jahre. Eine endgültige Machbarkeitsstudie wurde im März 2014 veröffentlicht.
Altona ist an der Australian Securities Exchange und der Börse Frankfurt notiert.
1 Bitte beziehen Sie sich auf die ASX-Pressemitteilung Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva vom 13. März 2014, die die Information bezüglich dieses Produktionsziels und die prognostizierte Finanzinformation, die auf diesem Produktionsziel basiert, zusammenfasst. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass alle wesentlichen Annahmen, die das Produktionsziel unterstützen und die auf diesem Produktionsziel basierenden Finanzprognosen, die in der oben genannten Pressemitteilung erwähnt werden, weiterhin gültig sind und sich nicht wesentlich geändert haben.
ASX: AOH, FSE: A2O
APPENDIX 1 weiter im Englischen Original
Turkey Creek Pit Optimisation Study
Outline and Results
Pit optimisations were undertaken by independent resource consultancy Optiro Pty Ltd. Input parameters for the pit optimisation were based on the Companys Little Eva Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Please see ASX release date 13 March 2014 for full details of this study. Key metallurgical recovery assumptions applied are based on preliminary sighter testwork on sulphide ore, and hypothetical estimates for copper oxide material. A conservative 50% copper recovery has been applied for the copper oxide material.
The design and input data of the pit optimisation study is at a scoping level. With the positive outcome of this work, the Company now propose to commence the work required to integrate the deposit into the Little Eva DFS and convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve. Key to the impact of Turkey Creek is to determine the amenability of the oxide mineralisation to treatment via flotation or leach. Detailed metallurgical testwork on the sulphide ore is required to confirm initial testwork that indicates good recoveries using the Little Eva flotation scheme.
Two scenarios were considered to assess open pit mining potential. First both oxide and sulphide mineralisation are processed via flotation; and secondly where only sulphide mineralisation is processed. Recoveries via sulphidisation of oxide ore were set at an arbitrary 50%.
The results for each scenario are shown below in Table 1 and the pits for each scenario are illustrated in Figures 2 and 3.
Tabelle siehe: https://www.irw-press.com/de/news/altona-mining-optimierungsstudie-fuer-tagebaugrube-turkey-creek-verlaengert-lebenserwartung-des-projekts-little-eva-in-cloncurry-um-zwei-jahre_25960.html?isin=AU000000AOH9
The study is based on the March 2015 resource model (refer to ASX release Maiden Resource Estimate for Turkey Creek on 18 March 2015). Pit optimisations were undertaken using an NPV Scheduler.
The major input parameters into the optimisation process are summarised in Table 2, costs have been obtained from Altonas internal estimates based on previous Little Eva studies.
Metallurgical testwork currently consists of sighter work on sulphide mineralisation only. As such a conservative copper recovery (50%) has been applied to the oxide mineralisation.
Tabelle siehe: https://www.irw-press.com/de/news/altona-mining-optimierungsstudie-fuer-tagebaugrube-turkey-creek-verlaengert-lebenserwartung-des-projekts-little-eva-in-cloncurry-um-zwei-jahre_25960.html?isin=AU000000AOH9
Deposit overview
The Turkey Creek Mineral Resource is estimated at a 0.3% cut-off grade to be 21 million tonnes at 0.59% copper for 123,300 tonnes of contained copper (refer to tables 3 and 4). For a detailed summary of the supporting data please refer to the ASX release of 18 March 2015.
The Turkey Creek deposit, while copper dominated, is interpreted as part of the broader iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) style mineral system typical of the Cloncurry district. The neighbouring Little Eva deposit is a more typical IOCG deposit with similarities to the major Ernest Henry deposit located 70 kilometres to the southeast.
The deposit extends over 1.8 kilometres in length. Mineralisation occurs at surface, is exposed in subcrop, and is confirmed through drilling in the main zone to 140 metres vertical depth below surface.
Copper occurs predominantly as primary sulphides in fresh rock and as secondary oxide minerals (malachite) within a near surface cap. Copper sulphide mineralisation is dominated by disseminated chalcocite and bornite, with minor chalcopyrite, both disseminated and in carbonate veinlets.
Mineralisation is interpreted to be stratabound, hosted within a sequence of interbedded metasediments (biotite-schists, biotite-scapolite metasediments and marble). The host rocks are altered to carbonate and albite-hematite dominated assemblages.
The mineralised zone has a simple tabular geometry that displays strong continuity along strike and down dip. The true width of mineralisation varies from approximately 10-30 metres (southern end) to 30-50 metres (northern end). The main portion of the deposit is oriented north-south and dips 60° to the east. At its northern end, the strike of the mineralisation and host stratigraphy is folded sharply east and dips steeply south. Within the broader mineralised sheet there is an upper and lower zone of stronger copper mineralisation.
The broad widths and geometry (60° dips) of the Turkey Creek mineralisation lends itself to open pit mining with relatively low strip ratios (Figure 3).
Confidence in the geological interpretation of the deposit is moderate to high. The spatial extent and geometry of the deposit is well constrained by geological surface mapping and detailed logging of RC chips, supported by soil geochemistry and geophysical interpretation. Reverse circulation drilling is typically on a spacing of approximately 100 metres along strike and 50 metres down dip.
The deposit remains open to the east and down dip. Within the northern folded oxide pit the resource is yet to be fully defined. Both additional drilling in this area and the completion of metallurgical testwork on the oxide copper zones, where a conservative 50% recovery has been applied, has the potential to further extend the pits. Drilling and testwork is planned to address these areas.
Tabellen siehe: https://www.irw-press.com/de/news/altona-mining-optimierungsstudie-fuer-tagebaugrube-turkey-creek-verlaengert-lebenserwartung-des-projekts-little-eva-in-cloncurry-um-zwei-jahre_25960.html?isin=AU000000AOH9
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2015/25960/10082015_DE_AOH0712_Turkey Creek Pit Optimisation Study.001.jpeg
Figure 1: Location of Cloncurry Project
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2015/25960/10082015_DE_AOH0712_Turkey Creek Pit Optimisation Study.002.png
Figure 2: Plan of maximum NPV pit shells for the with sulphide-oxide (blue) and sulphide only (orange) recovery scenarios
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2015/25960/10082015_DE_AOH0712_Turkey Creek Pit Optimisation Study.003.png
Figure 3:-Cross section looking north through the main zone of Turkey Creek showing pit shell in the main sulpdide zone of deposit
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2015/25960/10082015_DE_AOH0712_Turkey Creek Pit Optimisation Study.004.jpeg
Figure 4: Location of Turkey Creek within the central portion of the Cloncurry Project
Competent Persons Statement and ASX Compliance
Competent Persons Statement: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Dr Alistair Cowden, BSc (Hons), PhD, MAusIMM, MAIG and Mr Roland Bartsch, MSc. BSc (Hons). Dr Cowden and Mr Bartsch are full time employee of the Company and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Cowden and Mr Bartsch consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Little Eva Project production target and forecast financial information: Information in this release refers to a production target and the forecast financial information derived from a production target as disclosed to the market in the ASX release Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva dated 13 March 2014, which is available to be viewed at www.altonamining.com or www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target referred to in the above-mentioned release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Tabelle siehe: https://www.irw-press.com/de/news/altona-mining-optimierungsstudie-fuer-tagebaugrube-turkey-creek-verlaengert-lebenserwartung-des-projekts-little-eva-in-cloncurry-um-zwei-jahre_25960.html?isin=AU000000AOH9
A This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 Edition. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. All other resources classified and reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012 edition.
Note: Tonnages are dry metric tonnes and have been rounded, hence small differences may be present in the totals.
See ASX release of 23 October 2007 and 26 July 2011 (Longamundi, Great Southern, Caroline and Charlie Brown), 23 April 2012 (Bedford, Ivy Ann and Lady Clayre), 03 July 2012 (Blackard and Scanlan), 22 August 2012 (Legend), 27 May 2014 (Little Eva) and 18 March 2015 (Turkey Creek) for full details of resource estimation. Little Eva is reported above a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade, all other deposits are above 0.3% lower copper cut-off grade.
