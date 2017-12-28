Colt Resources Provides Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 28, 2017) - Colt Resources Inc. ("Colt" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GTP)(FRANKFURT:P01)(OTC PINK:COLTF) announces that Mr. Stefan Müller, the CEO of DGWA Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH ("DGWA"), has advised the Company that he has issued a press release in relation to the Company. Mr. Müller also sent a letter to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). Mr. Müller claims that he represents the interests of shareholders of Colt holding a minimum number of common shares representing no less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colt. Mr. Müller is requesting that the Company reorganize and readjust the composition of the current Board. If and when the Company receives a specific proposal from Mr. Müller or DGWA, the Board will consider such proposal and determine the appropriate response of the Company.

About Colt Resources Inc.

Colt Resources Inc. (www.coltresources.com) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on copper and gold.

