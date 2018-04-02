Sandfire Resources America Announces New Board Member

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SFR) (OTCQB:SRAFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Hedrich to the Board of Directors of Sandfire Resources America Inc.













Ms. Hedrich currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Loan Officer for Bank of the Rockies, N.A., a Montana based community bank. She is responsible for bank-wide training, policy development, and underwriting standards. She has worked at the Bank of the Rockies since 1988. Ms. Hedrich, as an independent director, will become Chairman of the Sandfire America Audit Committee. Ms. Hedrich is a resident of White Sulphur Springs and is a former Chairman of the School Board and Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course. While on the school board, Ms. Hedrich served as a member of the budget committee.

CEO John Shanahan stated, “Chris’ deep understanding of Montana based businesses, along with her commitment to White Sulphur Springs and communities of central Montana, makes her an ideal member of our board. Chris has a strong knowledge of the natural resources industries in Montana and is committed to seeing development of the Black Butte Copper project to the highest standard.”

Ms. Hedrich replaces Eric Vincent as an independent board member. Mr. Vincent stepped down due to commitment to a new role. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Vincent for his service and valuable insights during his tenure as a member of the board.

