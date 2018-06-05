Itasca Capital Announces Appointment of Lewis Johnson to the Company's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: ICL) ("Itasca" or "Company") today announced the appointment of Lewis M. Johnson to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of June 4, 2018. Mr. Johnson is President, Co-Founder and Partner of Fundamental Global Investors, LLC and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Capital Wealth Advisors. Prior to partnering with Capital Wealth Advisors and co-founding Fundamental Global Investors, Lewis was a private investor from 2010-2012. Lewis was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy from 2008-2010. Previously, Lewis was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Pequot Capital from 2006-2007. Prior to joining Pequot Capital, Lewis was a Vice President and Analyst at T. Rowe Price from 2000-2006. Lewis worked as an Analyst at Capital Research & Management in 1999 and a Vice President at AYSA from 1992-1998. He also serves on the Boards of Directors at Ballantyne Strong, BK Technologies and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Also, effective June 4, 2018, D. Kyle Cerminara was appointed Chairman of the Company's Board. Larry G. Swets, Jr. continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer and on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cerminara, Chairman, stated, "Lewis is a welcome addition to our Board and brings wealth of knowledge and experience that enhances our collective ability to continue building shareholder value."

Mr. Swets, Director and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased with the addition of Lewis and the direction of the Company. I look forward to continue working with the Board as we evaluate future opportunities."

