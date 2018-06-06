Sandfire Resources America Announces appointment of Vice President of Project Development and provides Black Butte Project Update

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, June 06, 2018 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Scargill as Vice President – Project Development and as a Director of Sandfire America.Mr. Scargill is an internationally experienced mining engineer responsible for the development and operation of a number of underground mines. Most recently, Mr. Scargill was the Chief Executive Officer of LeadFX Inc. , a Canadian based company with projects in Western Australia and Utah. Mr. Scargill holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) Degree from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and a Graduate Diploma of Management from the University of Central Queensland, Australia. Rob will be responsible for the development of a Bankable Feasibility Study for the Black Butte Copper Project and full development of the portal and decline once all regulatory approvals are in place.The Company is also pleased to provide an update on permitting of the Black Butte Copper Project in Central Montana. The Company was recently issued a draft Air Quality permit and has received notification that its MPDES (Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit has been deemed Complete & Compliant by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The draft Air Quality permit is subject to a 30 day comment period ending July 5and a draft MPDES permit is expected to be included in the draft EIS which will be released in the coming months.

The Black Butte Project’s Mine Operating Permit Application (“MOP”) was deemed Complete and Compliant on August 14, 2017 and the Company received a Draft Mine Operating Permit on September 19, 2017. The proposed underground mine is designed to provide economic opportunity to Central Montana while fully protecting the surrounding environment along Sheep Creek. A summary of the MOP can be found on our website www.sandfireamerica.com in the transparency library along with a 3D animation of the planned project showing what the site will look like before development, during mining operations, and being returned to agricultural use after reclamation.

John Shanahan, CEO stated, “We welcome Rob as a valued member of the management team and as a director to our board. We continue to move this extraordinary project forward and remain fully committed to operating in a safe and environmentally sound way that will protect our pristine environment while providing new economic opportunities for Meagher County and the state of Montana.”

