Trigon Metals to Host Conference Call and Webcast on June 11, 2018 to Present Feasibility Study Results

TORONTO, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) invites interested parties to participate in a conference call and webcast of the results of its feasibility study on the Kombat surface mining operations and plant restart as released on June 5, 2018.



Date: Monday, June 11, 2018

Time: 11:00 EDT

Conference call and webcast details:

North American participants: toll-free number 1 (844) 462-0592

International participants call: (409) 983-9723

The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed live at Trigon’s website at: www.trigonmetals.com

Presentation slides of the feasibility study results will also be accessible on Trigon’s website at: www.trigonmetals.com

A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website following the presentation.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

For further information, contact:

Stephan Theron

+1 (416) 861 5899

stheron@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the feasibility study, the Company’s strategies and the Company’s abilities to execute such strategies and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent to economic studies; risks and uncertainties relating to: history of losses; requirements for additional capital; dilution; loss of its material properties; interest rates increase; global economy; no history of production; future metals price fluctuations, speculative nature of exploration activities; periodic interruptions to exploration, development and mining activities; environmental hazards and liability; industrial accidents; failure of processing and mining equipment to perform as expected; labor disputes; supply problems; uncertainty of production and cost estimates; the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations in ore reserves, grade of mineralization or recovery rates may differ from what is indicated and the difference may be material; legal and regulatory proceedings and community actions; accidents, title matters; regulatory restrictions; permitting and licensing; volatility of the market price of Common Shares; insurance; competition; currency fluctuations; loss of key employees; uncertainties and risks inherent with doing business in a developing country, including, without limitation, war, corruption, terrorism, political instability and the uncertainty of the rule of law; and other risks of the mining industry. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings filed at www.sedar.com from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.