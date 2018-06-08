Continental Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its 2018 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2018.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 27, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/

Abstain For Withheld/

Abstain Leon Teicher 126,914,996 71,525 99.94 0.06 Ari Sussman 126,921,296 65,225 99.95 0.05 Martín Carrizosa 126,908,996 77,525 99.94 0.06 James Gallagher 126,919,996 66,525 99.95 0.05 Stephen Gottesfeld 126,910,996 75,525 99.94 0.06 Claudia Jiménez 126,902,630 83,890 99.93 0.07 Paul Murphy 126,765,946 220,575 99.83 0.17 Christopher Sattler 126,923,296 63,225 99.95 0.05 Kenneth Thomas 126,920,071 66,450 99.95 0.05

Reappointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/

Abstain For Withheld/

Abstain 130,194,040 4,132,997 96.92 3.08

Approval of Equity-Based Compensation Plans

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, shareholders approved resolutions to approve and amend the Company's equity-based compensation plans disclosed in the Company's management information circular, with the following results:

Equity-based Compensation Plan Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against Stock Option Plan 115,637,276 11,248,948 91.13 8.87 Restricted Share Unit Plan 118,394,913 8,491,311 93.31 6.69 Deferred Share Unit Plan 118,952,903 7,933,321 93.75 6.25

Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval

At the Meeting, the Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval Resolution, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular, was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 89,370,172* 132,208 99.85 0.15

*Excluding 37,383,844 shares held by insiders

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for the first half of 2020.

SOURCE Continental Gold Inc.