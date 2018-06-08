Continental Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its 2018 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2018.
Election of Directors
At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 27, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Withheld/
|
For
|
Withheld/
|
Leon Teicher
|
126,914,996
|
71,525
|
99.94
|
0.06
|
Ari Sussman
|
126,921,296
|
65,225
|
99.95
|
0.05
|
Martín Carrizosa
|
126,908,996
|
77,525
|
99.94
|
0.06
|
James Gallagher
|
126,919,996
|
66,525
|
99.95
|
0.05
|
Stephen Gottesfeld
|
126,910,996
|
75,525
|
99.94
|
0.06
|
Claudia Jiménez
|
126,902,630
|
83,890
|
99.93
|
0.07
|
Paul Murphy
|
126,765,946
|
220,575
|
99.83
|
0.17
|
Christopher Sattler
|
126,923,296
|
63,225
|
99.95
|
0.05
|
Kenneth Thomas
|
126,920,071
|
66,450
|
99.95
|
0.05
Reappointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Withheld/
|
For
|
Withheld/
|
130,194,040
|
4,132,997
|
96.92
|
3.08
Approval of Equity-Based Compensation Plans
At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, shareholders approved resolutions to approve and amend the Company's equity-based compensation plans disclosed in the Company's management information circular, with the following results:
|
Equity-based
Compensation Plan
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Against
|
For
|
Against
|
Stock Option Plan
|
115,637,276
|
11,248,948
|
91.13
|
8.87
|
Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
118,394,913
|
8,491,311
|
93.31
|
6.69
|
Deferred Share Unit Plan
|
118,952,903
|
7,933,321
|
93.75
|
6.25
Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval
At the Meeting, the Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval Resolution, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular, was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
For
|
Against
|
For
|
Against
|
89,370,172*
|
132,208
|
99.85
|
0.15
|
*Excluding 37,383,844 shares held by insiders
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Continental Gold
Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for the first half of 2020.
