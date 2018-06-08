Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Continental Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

17:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its 2018 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2018.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 27, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Nominee

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/
Abstain

For

Withheld/
Abstain

Leon Teicher

126,914,996

71,525

99.94

0.06

Ari Sussman

126,921,296

65,225

99.95

0.05

Martín Carrizosa

126,908,996

77,525

99.94

0.06

James Gallagher

126,919,996

66,525

99.95

0.05

Stephen Gottesfeld

126,910,996

75,525

99.94

0.06

Claudia Jiménez

126,902,630

83,890

99.93

0.07

Paul Murphy

126,765,946

220,575

99.83

0.17

Christopher Sattler

126,923,296

63,225

99.95

0.05

Kenneth Thomas

126,920,071

66,450

99.95

0.05

 

Reappointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/
Abstain

For

Withheld/
Abstain

130,194,040

4,132,997

96.92

3.08

 

Approval of Equity-Based Compensation Plans

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, shareholders approved resolutions to approve and amend the Company's equity-based compensation plans disclosed in the Company's management information circular, with the following results:

Equity-based

Compensation Plan

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Against

For

Against

Stock Option Plan

115,637,276

11,248,948

91.13

8.87

Restricted Share Unit Plan

118,394,913

8,491,311

93.31

6.69

Deferred Share Unit Plan

118,952,903

7,933,321

93.75

6.25

 

Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval

At the Meeting, the Blanket Change of Control Disinterested Shareholder Approval Resolution, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular, was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Against

For

Against

89,370,172*

132,208

99.85

0.15

*Excluding 37,383,844 shares held by insiders

 

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for the first half of 2020.

SOURCE Continental Gold Inc.



Contact
Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, Continental Gold Inc., +1.416.583.5610, info@continentalgold.com, www.continentalgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Continental Gold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.continentalgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap