The Passing of CEO John Shanahan of Sandfire Resources America Inc.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness and deep regret that Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces the sudden passing of our CEO, John G. Shanahan. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Shanahan’s family and our tremendous gratitude for his outstanding leadership and enormous contribution, both to the mining industry worldwide and to Sandfire America.

Sandfire America’s Chairman, Mr. Matthew Fitzgerald, said: “John was both well respected and well liked within Sandfire and the wider mining industry. His sudden passing is a great shock and a tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.”

Mr. Shanahan has been the CEO of Sandfire America since June of 2016. Under his stewardship, the Company made significant strides in progressing its showcase underground copper mine project in Montana. He was widely recognized as a leader with a passion for working safely, protecting his employees and protecting the environment. Mr. Shanahan was also an active director of the Montana Mining Association. Before joining Sandfire Mr. Shanahan was President & CEO of the Revett Mining Company Inc. (2008 to 2015) and enjoyed a lengthy and distinguished professional career in mining (including with CRA Limited) and in mine finance and commodity trading in New York City with companies such as Rothschild Inc., and Barclays PLC.

Mr. Rob Scargill has been appointed the interim Chief Executive Officer of Sandfire America. Mr. Scargill is an internationally experienced mining engineer responsible for the strategy, development and operation of a number of underground mines. He has previously held CEO roles in public companies in both Canada and Australia.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

