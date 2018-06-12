Axmin Announces Results of the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 12, 2018 - Axmin Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 11, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. 82,015,311 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing a total of 62.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. This voting result demonstrated a strong support for the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors

The following three nominees for directors set out in AXMIN's management information circular dated as of May 9, 2018 (the "Information Circular") were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % Ms. Lucy Yan, Chairman Mr. Joe Tai Mr. David de Jongh Weill 81,505,012 81,505,312 81,485,812 99.91% 99.91% 99.89%

Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors by a 99.97% majority of the votes cast.

A copy of the Information Circular setting out the particulars of the matters described above is available under the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com.

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on the African continent. AXMIN continues to closely monitor the political situation at its Feasibility Stage Passendro Gold Project in the Central African Republic. For more information regarding AXMIN visit our website at www.axmininc.com.

For additional information, please contact Axmin Inc.:

Lucy Yan Chairman and CEO ceo@axmininc.com Axmin Inc. General Enquiries Jin Kuang Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary j.kuang@axmininc.com 604-339-7688 Investor Relations ir@axmininc.com www.axmininc.com

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, information regarding the future option grant plans and objectives of AXMIN, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AXMIN's expectations have been disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in AXMIN's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. AXMIN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

