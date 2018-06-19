Boreal Strengthens Technical Advisory Board with Appointment of Rodney Allen

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV: BMX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Allen, PhD, to the Boreal Technical Advisory Board.

"Boreal welcomes the experience and expertise of Rodney Allen to our Technical Advisory Board," stated Karl Antonius, CEO and President. "Rodney has a successful history in the mining sector including his significant contribution to the discovery of new mining resources and expanding reserves at Boliden's world class Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden which is in the same mineral belt as our Gumsberg project. We look forward to having Rodney contribute to the Boreal Team and advising the Company with his invaluable insights of VMS deposits in this district."

Rodney Allen is an economic geologist with 39 years of experience in mineral exploration and geological research of complex ancient volcanic regions. Mr. Allen has carried out assignments for over 50 mining and mineral exploration companies, universities and government agencies in Australia, Europe, Canada, Turkey and Japan. He was Manager, Geology Research and Development for the Boliden Group, in Sweden for ten years and is currently Consultant Geologist and CEO for Volcanic Resources. Mr. Allen's geological interpretations were instrumental in the discovery of zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold ore bodies worth over $33 billion at Garpenberg and Renström in Sweden and Rosebery in Australia.

About Boreal Metals Corporation

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold and Cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

