Revival Gold Mobilizes Second Rig at Beartrack Gold Project in Idaho

TORONTO, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG) (OTCQB:RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, has mobilized a second drill rig at the Beartrack Gold Project (“Beartrack”) located in Lemhi County, Idaho and is pleased to provide the following exploration update.



Drilling at Beartrack resumed this season with one rig on May 22nd. The second rig arrived on June 9th. With the addition of the second rig, this year’s planned 8,000-meter core drill program is expected to be completed mid-way through the fourth quarter of 2018.

Drilling is designed to expand the recently announced maiden mineral resource at Beartrack (see Revival Gold press release dated May 29th, 2018) and to test underexplored areas along strike. Resource expansion will focus on the South and North Pit target areas (approximately six holes planned in each location). Additional drilling is planned in the Joss target area (approximately three holes planned) which is located approximately 700 meters south along strike from the South Pit. Additional targets have been identified between the South Pit and Joss and may be drilled depending on program results.

“Last year’s drill program validated historic drill data at Beartrack and allowed Revival Gold to announce a maiden indicated mineral resource of 33.4 million tonnes at 1.13 g/t gold containing 1,214,000 ounces of gold and a maiden inferred mineral resource of 16.9 million tonnes at 1.41 g/t gold containing 765,000 ounces of gold,” said Hugh Agro, President and CEO. “This year’s drill program is all about expanding this resource and testing new targets along strike.”

In addition to drilling at Beartrack, Revival Gold is currently in the process of permitting 52 drill pad locations at the neighbouring Arnett Project (“Arnett”). A total of 2,000 meters of core drilling are planned for Arnett later this year once the Company’s Plan of Operations has been approved by the United States Forest Service.

Drilling at Arnett will target near surface leachable material to supplement existing open-pit leachable resources at Beartrack. Drill targets have been identified based on historic exploration work and Revival Gold’s 2017 field mapping and selective rock sampling program. As previously released, approximately one-third of Revival Gold’s 2017 selective rock samples from across Arnett graded greater than 1 g/t gold (see Revival Gold press release dated November 13th, 2017).

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice-President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold has 41 million shares outstanding and had a cash balance of approximately $6.2 million as at June 1st, 2018. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

