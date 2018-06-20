Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.: Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

20.06.2018  |  CNW
TORONTO, June 20, 2018 - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSX.V: JUB) (the "Corporation") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Class A Common Shares of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on June 19, 2018.

The total number of shares represented at the meeting was 7,171,613 representing approximately 91.57% of the 7,831,578 issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares of the Corporation.

The following five (5) director nominees, as set out in the management information circular dated May 15, 2018 (the "Information Circular"), were elected to serve as directors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed:

1. Jeffrey J. Becker                                  

97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain

2. Warren Becker 

97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain

3. Michael Burke  

97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain

4. Grant V. Ohman 

97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain

5. Summer J. Becker 

97.40% For; 2.60% Withheld/Abstain

                         

The Shareholders approved UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants ("MHC"), by a vote of 97.41% For; 2.59% Withheld/Abstain, to serve as auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and that the remuneration of the auditor be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Further details on these matters are set forth in the Corporation's materials accessible on the Corporation's SEDAR corporate profile page.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Corporation's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.



Contact

SUMMER BECKER, DIRECTOR, OFFICE: (416) 364-0042, EMAIL: THEBECKERGROUP@BELLNET.CA

