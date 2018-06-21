Lumina Gold Announces the Signing of a Binding Earn-in Agreement on Ecuador Properties with First Quantum Minerals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTC:LUMAF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce the signing of a formal earn-in agreement (the “Earn-In Agreement”) with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM”) relating to Lumina’s Orquideas and Cascas concessions (the “Properties”). The terms of the five-year agreement, which commits FQM to contributing US$1.5 million to the development of exploration work in the first year and grants FQM the option of contributing up to an additional US$37 million over the course of the subsequent four years of the Earn-In Agreement, were previously announced in the October 26, 2017 press release titled “Lumina Gold Announces Letter of Intent for Earn-in Agreement on Ecuador Properties”, and remain substantially unchanged from those described therein.



Pursuant to the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Lumina will receive US$100,000 due upon signing, and will be reimbursed approximately US$840,000 (as part of the contribution commitment described above) for expenditures made on the Properties from September 2017 to mid-May 2018.

Work is ongoing at Orquideas and Cascas under the supervision of FQM, with Lumina acting as operator.

At Orquideas, phase one line-cutting is complete and an Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey is well advanced, with approximately 95% of the 34 kilometre survey now completed. An additional 12 kilometres of infill IP lines are planned as a follow-up. Concurrent soil auger sampling, with 100 metre spacing along the geophysical lines, is also an integral component of the exploration program. The IP chargeability results continue to show good correlation with known copper-molybdenum anomalies and mineralized structures at surface. Lumina submitted an application to change Orquideas to an Advanced Exploration concession in 2017, which will allow for drill testing. The submission is pending review and approval from Government authorities.

At Cascas, Lumina plans to investigate previously discovered porphyry copper mineralization in phases of the late Jurassic Zamora batholith. Based on 1,325 rock, soil and stream sediment samples, the coincident copper-molybdenum footprint is seen to extend over an area of 5.0 x 2.5 kilometres. Adjacent to this anomaly to the southeast is a distinctive gold anomaly spread over an area of 3.0 x 2.5 kilometres. A new geological map has been developed that will guide follow-up exploration efforts.

Qualified Person

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Senior Vice President of Lumina and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The Company’s Cangrejos Gold-Copper project is located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador, and its Condor Gold-Copper project is located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. The Company also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of 135 thousand hectares. The Company has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

