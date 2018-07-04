VANCOUVER, B.C., July 04, 2018 -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTC:KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sue Craig as Vice President of Community & Environment. Ms. Craig will be replacing Allison Rippin Armstrong who will be moving into an advisory role for the company.



As a highly-respected professional geoscientist, Ms. Craig has worked in British Columbia and Yukon for over 25 years on projects from the exploration and development stage to construction, production and mine closure. Ms. Craig's experience includes work with publicly-listed mining companies, Territorial and Federal Governments, First Nations and industry associations.

Ms. Craig successfully led the Environmental Assessment process for NovaGold's Galore Creek project in 2006 and played a key role in establishing the Participation Agreement with the Tahltan Nation. She was co-recipient of the inaugural 2007 Robert R. Hedley Award, presented by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (“AME”), for her “excellence in social and environmental responsibility” on the Galore Creek project. From 2013 to 2016, Ms. Craig was the Director of Government and Community Relations for Aurico Gold as the Kemess Underground Project entered the Environmental Assessment Process. Ms. Craig first collaborated with a First Nation to implement a Socio-Economic Accord related to a mining project in Yukon in 1995, one of the first of these types of agreements in Canada.

In 2016, Ms. Craig was recognized by AME for her “exceptional meritorious service to the Mineral Exploration Community” with the Gold Pan Award. She has served as the Chair of AME Mineral Exploration Roundup, as well as a Board Member of AME, and is currently a Director of Yukon Energy Corporation and President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. She has received a number of awards recognizing her contributions toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development, and was the recipient of the 2017 Canadian Women in Mining Trailblazer award.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper, stated “We are extremely happy to welcome Sue Craig to the Kutcho Copper team. She brings a wealth of experience with regards to permitting, community relations and environment specific to British Columbia. We would like to thank Allison Rippin Armstrong for her contributions to the company over the past year and her continued support in an advisory role.”

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted Ms. Craig stock options (the “Options”) to purchase a total of 350,000 common shares at a price of $.60 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s current stock option plan. All of the Options are subject to a four month hold period.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to advance the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

