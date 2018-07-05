Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Barsele Project Drill Hole AVA18003 within the Avan Zone intersects 9.0 metres grading 35.72 grams gold.

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Expansion hole CNT18002 cut 7 gold zones with best hit of 13.0 metres grading 2.8 g/t gold.

  • AVA18001 cut 4 gold zones with a best hit of 17.4 metres grading 2.54 g/t gold.
  • NOR18007 at the Stentjärnen potential gold zone yields 3.2 metres grading 2.97 g/t gold.

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSX-V: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay by Barsele until pre-feasibility is completed.

On April 10th, a total of four drills became operational at the Barsele Project. As of the end of May, 18,252 metres of core has been collected from 43 completed holes since drilling started in early January, 2018. Twenty-eight drill holes are tabulated in this news release. At Avan, five expansion holes are presented, with assays pending for two of them. At Central, two expansion holes are reported, as well as results from one hole at Skiråsen. Of the remaining holes, two targeted VMS-style mineralization and eighteen pursued the northwest trending Stentjärnen linear magnetic low that coincides with gold anomalous till sample results. This parallel trending Stentjärnen Zone lies north of the Avan, Central and Skiråsen gold zones and south of the Norra VMS Zone.  Base of till testing is ongoing.

At the Avan Zone, highlight results include AVA18001 which intersected gold mineralization that averaged 2.54 g/t gold along a core length of 17.40 metres (estimated 11.5 metres true thickness) at a midpoint depth of 15 metres below surface. AVA18003 cut 6.0 metres core length (estimated 3.7 metres true thickness) grading 2.79 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 105 metres below surface, plus 9.0 metres core length (estimated 5.7 metres true thickness) grading 35.72 g/t gold uncut (5.58 g/t gold cut) at a midpoint depth of 200 metres below surface. AVA18005 cut 13.0 metres core length (estimated 8.2 metres true thickness) grading 2.3 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 235 metres below surface.

At the Central Zone, CNT18002 intersected seven gold-bearing zones with the highlight intercept being 13.0 metres core length (estimated 7.2 metres true thickness) grading 2.8 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 445 metres below surface.

Along the Stentjärnen trend, NOR18007 cut 3.2 metres core length (estimated 2.3 metres true thickness) grading 2.97 g/t gold. Beyond three holes with minor zinc intercepts, and another drill hole with a minor gold intercept, the majority of the Stentjärnen holes did not encounter mineralization along this target-trend, which is not associated with the main mineralized trend that hosts the gold resource.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "Drilling is now focused on the search for extensions of higher-grade (>2.5 g/t) gold zones at Avan, Central and Skiråsen and planning is taking place toward the resumption of drilling at Risberget, as well as new regional VMS targets.  We look forward to forthcoming drill results along with an ongoing successful drilling campaign in 2018."

March through May 2018 Drilling Update

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Az

Dip

DDH

Length

From

 (m)

To

(m)

CL

(m)

TL

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Top

Cut

 (g/t)

AVA18001

617170.824

7215478.46

220

-47

448.30

11.60

29.00

17.40

11.5

2.54

Expansion




124.00

129.00

5.00

3.30

2.07






273.00

274.00

1.00

0.70

12.25






303.00

307.00

4.00

2.80

1.78












AVA18002

617319.674

7215318.69

220

-47

327.90





Expansion

hole is being extended




















AVA18003

617320.514

7215319.43

41

-51

309.40

129.00

135.00

6.00

3.70

2.79

Expansion




253.00

262.00

9.00

5.70

35.72

5.58












AVA18004

617320.161

7215319.14

41

-56

371.00





Expansion

assays pending




















AVA18005

617477.678

7215263.87

41

-54

427.50

290.00

303.00

13.00

8.20

2.30

Expansion






















CNT18001

618310.830

7215262.03

221

-46

498.50

399.00

403.00

4.00

2.70

2.30

Expansion






















CNT18002

618412.290

7214706.57

29

-58

769.50

161.00

166.00

5.00

2.50

1.92

Expansion




425.00

477.00

52.00

28.0

0.72






507.00

514.00

7.00

3.80

2.77






518.00

531.00

13.00

7.20

2.80






539.00

546.00

7.00

3.90

1.18






552.00

565.00

13.00

6.70

2.02






676.00

680.00

4.00

2.20

1.69












SKI18001

619350.74

7214411.46

39

-57

610.30

428.00

444.00

16.00

9.30

0.48

Expansion




589.40

598.00

8.60

5.00

0.66












NOR18002

616878.700

7216670.90

60

-58

509.30





VMS

no significant intersections




















NOR18003

616365.350

7216869.14

212

-47

245.20





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18004

616394.060

7216778.46

210

-54

218.30





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18005

616394.440

7216779.14

31

-47

263.10





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18006

616878.370

7216669.99

29

-65

851.20

264.90

269.00

4.10

3.10

nil Au

VMS



plus

33.8 g/t Ag

302 g/t Sb















NOR18007

616663.240

7216633.55

34

-52

365.10

247.00

250.20

3.20

2.30

2.97

Stentjärnen






















NOR18008

616660.190

7216628.69

210

-52

295.80





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18009

616786.040

7216496.38

212

-47

227.10





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18010

616789.030

7216501.52

32

-47

332.10

211.40

213.00

1.60

1.15

nil Au

Stentjärnen



plus

1.91% Zn
















NOR18011

616788.910

7216501.38

32

-54

325.70

103.00

104.10

1.10

0.80

nil Au

Stentjärnen



plus

1.12% Zn
















NOR18012

616517.740

7216816.67

213

-47

326.10





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18013

616521.150

7216822.12

31

-47

231.90





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18014

616403.580

7217044.71

30

-47

374.00





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18015

617199.040

7216323.34

211

-47

167.30





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18016

616951.120

7216576.11

256

-47

307.60

101.60

102.20

0.60

0.44

nil Au

Stentjärnen



plus

1.53% Zn
















NOR18017

616867.150

7216839.68

211

-47

253.60





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18018

617202.470

7216328.55

32

-47

124.70

5.00

13.00

8.00

6.00

0.42

Stentjärnen






















NOR18019

617198.050

7216320.63

38

-60

100.50





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18020

617388.600

7216252.57

217

-47

143.00





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















NOR18021

617391.390

7216256.88

31

-47

229.30





Stentjärnen

no significant intersections




















Az = Compass Bearing      Dip = Degrees Inclined       CL = Core Length       TL = Est. True Length       Top Cut varies 40-18 g/m

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of site visits, in March and June of 2018, by the Qualified Person, where the data was discussed with the site management and technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined.  The quality control/quality assurance program at the Barsele Project is described on the Barsele website at http://barseleminerals.com/s/QAQCProcedures-Barsele.asp.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent ALS Laboratories in Romania and Ireland, using ultra trace level method (ME-MS61)-48 element by using four acid digestion together with ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical methods. Gold is tested by fire assay, aqua regia digestion and analysed with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) or gravimetric finish depending on grade (Au-AA24 and Au-GRA22). Each method has a lower and upper calibration range for which results are accurately determined.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, where it intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Drilling has been focused on verifying, defining and expanding the mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and recently the Risberget Zone.

This gold system remains open in all directions. These structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodiorite-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks that vary in width from 10's of metres to 500 metres and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometres. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an Effective Date of February 16th, 2018, was filed on SEDAR on April 12th, 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope
President

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Barsele undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Barsele Minerals Corp.



Contact
Barsele Minerals Corp. at (604) 687-8566 x 228, email info@barseleminerals.com or visit our website at www.barseleminerals.com
