Albert Mining to Conduct a High-Resolution Helicopter-Borne Magnetic Survey on the Ashuanipi Gold Project in Quebec

Ottawa, Ontario / July 18, 2018 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) an exploration mining company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce the start of a high-sensitivity helicopter-borne magnetic survey on its Ashuanipi property (292 claims), located 30 km west of Schefferville along the Quebec-Labrador border in northeastern Quebec.

The purpose of the survey is to follow up on a 2013 exploration campaign that resulted in an increase of the surface extent and grades of several historical gold occurrences and the discovery of new gold mineralized zones grading 17.45 g/t Au, 12.25 g/t Au, and 8.13 g/t Au. Results from the survey will be used to identify and map the structural features controlling gold mineralization and to support the next phase of detailed exploration program. The data generated by the survey will be integrated into CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System) so as to refine and prioritize a new 2D CARDS gold patterns signature that will help to focus the exploration effort.

Albert Mining selected Geo Data Solutions (GDS) Inc. of Laval, Quebec to conduct the helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic survey over the entire 14,305 hectare Ashuanipi gold property. The survey covering both the Northern and Southern areas, will be flown at 50 metre line spacing, covering a total of 4,498 line-kilometers. The survey is expected to take 14 days and final maps (residual total magnetic field, first vertical magnetic derivative and digital elevation model maps) will be ready for review shortly after the completion of the survey. The synthesis and interpretation of the geophysical data will be performed in conjunction with a review of historical exploration results by GDS Inc. This will provide a better understanding of the distribution of the gold mineralization and generate recommendations for future exploration.

Mr. Michel Fontaine, President & CEO at Albert Mining, stated: "Upon completion of the heli-borne geophysical survey, the data collected will be supplemented with the results from the detailed rock/channel sampling and geological mapping executed initially in 2013. Our exploration and technology team will then have a uniform in modern data that will permit Albert Mining to reassess our Artificial Intelligence "CARDS" system for a better visualization and allow to generate priority exploration gold targets for the entire property".

About Albert Mining Inc. - Where Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Geology

Albert Mining will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining. This devise will help Albert Mining achieve a count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics.

