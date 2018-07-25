Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Cresval Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2018 -- Cresval Capital Corp. (TSXV:CRV) (“Cresval” or the “Company”) wishes to update shareholders on the status of the pending business combination with Tess Inc. (see news releases dated January 17 and May 14, 2018). Cresval is pleased to report that it has received the approval of the shareholders to the plan of arrangement by special resolution passed on July 17, 2018, at the Company’s annual general and special meeting. The Company also received the approval of the B.C. Supreme Court to the plan of arrangement on July 23, 2018.

Cresval will proceed with the filing of the final documents with the TSX Venture Exchange for their final acceptance of the plan of arrangement.

On behalf of the Board:

s/Lee Ann Wolfin

 President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Lee Ann Wolfin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 913-7788
Email: lawolfin@cresval.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Mineninfo

Cresval Capital Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.cresval.com


