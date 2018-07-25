Cresval Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2018 -- Cresval Capital Corp. (TSXV:CRV) (“Cresval” or the “Company”) wishes to update shareholders on the status of the pending business combination with Tess Inc. (see news releases dated January 17 and May 14, 2018). Cresval is pleased to report that it has received the approval of the shareholders to the plan of arrangement by special resolution passed on July 17, 2018, at the Company’s annual general and special meeting. The Company also received the approval of the B.C. Supreme Court to the plan of arrangement on July 23, 2018.
Cresval will proceed with the filing of the final documents with the TSX Venture Exchange for their final acceptance of the plan of arrangement.
